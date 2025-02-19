Team USA GM Bill Guerin "would love" President Donald Trump's attendance in USA vs Canada 4 Nations Final game amid ongoing tariff controversy

It's going to be a showdown at Boston's TD Garden on Thursday night in the finale of the Four Nations Face-Off Tournament. Team USA will go for their second straight victory over Team Canada after having defeated them by a 3-1 score in Montreal on Saturday.

Saturday's matchup in Montreal featured Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in the crowd; what are the chances that United States President Donald Trump will attend Thursday's game?

Team USA general manager Bill Guerin would welcome the opportunity to play for the Four Nations Face-Off championship in front of the Chief Executive.

“We would love it if President Trump was in attendance,” Guerin said in the interview broadcast Monday. “We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff. Listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can.”

“I think there was a little bit of a political flair to it. It’s just the time that we’re in,” Guerin continued. “If you let it get the better of you, then you’re in trouble. But I do think the players used it as inspiration.”

Saturday night's matchup is set for 8:00 PM EST.

Multiple fights in the opening seconds of Saturday's game heightened the tension

It was a on-ice melee to begin Saturday night's game between Team USA and Team Canada right from the opening puck drop at center ice.

First, Florida Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk dropped the mitts against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel. Seconds later, his brother Brady Tkachuk dropped the gloves against Matthew's Panthers teammate Sam Bennett.

And finally, J.T. Miller fought Colton Parayko; all three fights took place within the first nine seconds of regulation in what was eventually a 3-1 victory for Team USA after goals from Jake Guentzel along with a goal from Dylan Larkin.

Both Tkachuk brothers were instrumental in the win, and Matthew would later say that it was a fun challenge to not back down.

“The message we wanted to send is, ‘It’s our time right now,’” Matthew said after the game. “We’re in a hostile environment. We wanted to show that we’re not backing down. They’ve had so much success, and so many players over there are some of the best players in the world. But we felt in this environment, this stage in this tournament, was a good time to do it. It was a lot of fun.”

Both Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are expected to play in Thursday night's game.

