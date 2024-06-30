“That’s awesome good for him" “Another Kings fumble”: Fans react as Kings’ Sean Durzi signs massive $24,000,000 deal with Utah Hockey Club

Defenseman Sean Durzi has agreed to a huge contract extension with the Utah Hockey Club, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reports. The massive deal is reportedly worth $6 million per season for four years.

While the deal provides Utah with a major upgrade on their blue line, fans don’t seem to be impressed with the news. So, here’s a look at choice fan reactions on the heels of this significant signing by Utah.

“Another Kings’ fumble,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

“All this just to beat the Maple Leafs,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Holy overpay,” one fan said.

But not all comments were doubtful of the signing. Plenty of fans expressed their excitement about Sean Durzi joining Utah.

“Durzi and Sergachev are gonna be a problem, love this signing,” a fan said.

“That’s awesome, good for him,” a fan said.

“They have really revamped their defense,” another fan said.

Friedman added that Sean Durzi’s new deal has a ten-team, no-trade clause in the third and fourth years of the contract. Overall, the contract seems like a solid one, considering that Utah now has a legitimate top-pairing in recently acquired Mikhail Sergachev and Sean Durzi.

Expand Tweet

Utah fans will be excited to see the pair in action as the Utah Hockey Club looks to enter the playoff conversation this upcoming season.

Utah thrilled to have Sean Durzi

Durzi’s new contract gives the Utah Hockey Club peace of mind, knowing it has retained a valuable piece of its roster. With that idea in mind, Utah GM Bill Armstrong has this to say, as reported by Sportsnet:

“We’re thrilled to have Sean in Utah with the team for the next four years. Sean is a reliable two-way defenseman who can anchor the power play and provide offense from the blue line.”

The comments underscore the valuable role Durzi has carved out for himself with the club.

“He’s a young, highly skilled defenseman with an incredibly bright future, and we look forward to having him as a core player for this organization,” Armstrong added.

Meanwhile, head coach Andre Tourigny had this to say about the news:

"It’s exciting for sure. We had to improve our (defense corps and I think that’s a step in the right direction, no doubt about it. I think it’s two really good players.”

Tourigny’s comments come on the heels of Durzi’s new contract and the acquisition of Sergachev. Now, Utah looks poised to make a serious run for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.