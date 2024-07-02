"That's like 5-10 players in NBA one day": Fans react to 2024 NHL free agency Day 1 spendings crossing record-breaking $1 Billion

Fans reacted as NHL free agency broke a new spending record of $1 billion on the first day. The free agency period frenzy kicked off on Monday, July 1, showcasing some big-name, unrestricted free agents hitting the markets and swiftly vanishing as they secured new deals with teams.

CapFriendly's data revealed a whopping 127 contracts getting inked by 5 p.m. ET on the first day of free agency, marking a historic shopping spree in NHL history. The salary cap, which had been relatively stagnant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a boost from $83.5 million to $88.5 million.

The salary cap increase has attracted a bigger crowd of free agents, as many players went for short deals last season, eyeing lucrative contracts this year. As a result, a whopping 126 contracts worth over $1.2 million were sealed on day one.

Here's what NHL fans on X/Twitter had to say about NHL free agency Day 1 record-breaking spending. One fan compared it to NBA spending and humorously commented:

"That's like 5-10 players in NBA one day lol"

Another fan joined the conversation and shared their reaction:

"Most interesting free agency day I can remember (but I'm young). Anyone remember when this day was a total snooze fest in the mid 2010's?"

"That’s a lot of money on a relatively mediocre crop of free agents, but it’s a good sign that the league is healthy!" another X user posted.

Here are some of the other top reactions to NHL free agency Day 1 spending:

"Imagine if Anaheim had signed somebody??? They only have to spend $9 mil to be cap compliant," another posted.

"Arte Moreno needed a decade to spend that much. And baseball is a much bigger market sport in America," one opined.

"That’s cute, Celtics starting 5 is making the same amount," another fan jokingly tweeted.

Steven Stamkos headlines NHL free agency

Steven Stamkos stole the spotlight on the opening day of NHL free agency. After an impressive 16-year run with the Tampa Bay Lightning, clinching two consecutive Stanley Cups, the 34-year-old veteran bid a heartfelt farewell to the Bolts.

"Thank you Tampa I don’t have the words yet ….. I will soon . It’s still too early to process. Just wanted everyone to know how thankful we are for 16 years as a bolt. My family and I are excited for the next chapter….," Stamkos tweeted.

The Nashville Predators swooped in, signing Stamkos on a four-year worth $8 million annually.

