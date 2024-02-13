"This is a good thing" - NHL analyst believes Morgan Rielly's suspension-worthy hit has some upside for the Maple Leafs

Ottawa forward Ridly Greig scored into an empty net to secure a victory for the Senators in their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Following the goal, Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly delivered a forceful cross-check to Greig, sending him tumbling violently to the ice surface.

In the eyes of many, Rielly's actions are dangerous. However, NHL analyst Ryan Whitney sees a potential upside from the sequence:

"This is a good thing for the Leafs. That is Morgan Rielly showing that he cares, which I think Leafs fans complain about a little bit.

Where's the passion? Where's the ability for you to prove to us that you care and you're pissed off? Well, he showed it."

While Rielly could face supplemental discipline for the hit, Whitney believes the display of raw emotion could light a fire under a Leafs team often accused of lacking passion.

Rielly is scheduled to have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety today.

Sheldon Keefe’s take on Morgan Rielly’s hearing

Sheldon Keefe talked about the upcoming in-person hearing for Morgan Rielly after Monday’s practice.

When asked about his reaction to Morgan Rielly’s hearing with the NHL DOPS, Keefe said:

"Surprised just given we have spent a lot of time watching almost every cross-check that has happened in the last number of years. The ones that I thought were similar in nature to Morgan’s were nothing close to requiring that."

Keefe also pointed out the attention this matter getting:

"At the same time, I think there is a history of events that happen in Toronto and with the Leafs that get more attention and more hype. It tends to lead to something such as this. To that end, I am not surprised. It is out of our hands. We will get ready to play tomorrow."

When asked about his involvement in the hearing, Keefe stated:

“I have zero involvement in that. We have been through a number of these in the past. It seems like we have had to prepare for it more than anybody else in the league perhaps, but my involvement is zero. My role is to get ready for St. Louis.”

Maple will face the St. Louis Blues today at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.