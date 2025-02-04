"This is not a hockey play": NHL DoPS issues a striking statement after slapping Ryan Hartman with a 10-game suspension for roughing Tim Stutzle

The NHL Department of Player Safety issued a strong condemnation and 10-game suspension for Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman after his roughing of Ottawa Senators rookie Tim Stutzle on Saturday night.

The incident occurred during a faceoff when Hartman pulled Stutzle down to the ice and shoved his head forcefully into the ice surface. Stutzle was left bleeding from a cut above his eye and had to be examined by Ottawa's medical staff but returned in the third period.

Hartman received a five-minute “attempt to injure” match penalty. In suspending Hartman, the DoPS said:

“It is important to note that this is not a hockey play,” the NHL said in the video explanation.

“Hartman contends that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance using Stützle for support and that their fall to the ice is accidental. We disagree. He chooses to take advantage of a vulnerable player in an unacceptable fashion."

The 10-game ban is the harshest suspension for an on-ice incident since Tom Wilson was suspended for 20 games in 2018. It reflects Hartman's status as a repeat offender, with three prior suspensions.

According to the DoPS, Hartman has been suspended roughly once every 60 games on average.

Minnesota Wild HC John Hynes on Ryan Hartman's roughing play on Tim Stutzle

Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes has weighed in on Ryan Hartman's controversial roughing play against Tim Stützle.

Hynes acknowledged that Hartman's edge is a crucial part of his game and what has made him successful, but the coach hopes that this incident can serve as a learning experience.

"I think just understanding the moments you're in," Hynes said (Per The Athletic).

"Understanding that, when you get into some situations where emotions get high. The game is emotional. It's hard. It's a difficult thing to be able to do, especially for a guy like him."

The coach emphasized that Hartman need to take a step back and make the right decisions in the heat of the moment. Meanwhile, Senators coach Travis Green expressed his disapproval of the play, stating that:

"You never like to see a play like that. It's not a lot of place for that in the league."

The suspension means Ryan Hartman will forfeit over $487,804.88 in salary. Hartman has the right to appeal the ruling first to Commissioner Gary Bettman and then to an independent arbitrator if he chooses.

