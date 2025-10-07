"This won't last long, can't see him working for WOKESPN": Social media reacts as John Tortorella joins ESPN as NHL analyst

Fans reacted as veteran NHL coach John Tortorella joined ESPN as an NHL analyst. That comes after his departure from the Philadelphia Flyers seven months ago.It also marks his return to ESPN for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Tortorella had served as an analyst between his coaching tenures with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Flyers at the time.Hockey fans jumped on social media to share their thoughts about Tortorella’s new role. One joked:&quot;This won't last long, can't see him working for WOKESPN.&quot;1611 Tom @1611T97570LINK@GinoHard_ this won't last long, can't see himworking for WOKESPNAnother wrote:&quot;Love him or hate him, he’s much better than some of those “experts” they have on there now trying to do the games&quot;Jim Dabbelt @JDabbs86LINK@GinoHard_ Love him or hate him, he’s much better than some of those “experts” they have on there now trying to do the games 🤷🏻‍♂️Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Always entertaining when he’s around…will definitely watch him… Remember when he was ejected from a game , got a 2 minute penalty and a game misconduct…..,&quot; one reminisced.&quot;I can't stand ESPN so maybe this will make it somewhat palatable. I wish he would join the TNT gang though,&quot; another wrote.&quot;He's just not the same unless he's feeding goofy writers their lunches with his menacing snarkiness,&quot; a user commented.&quot;If Tortorella is looking for another NHL head coaching job, he'll be very diplomatic, tactful and discreet in his analyses, but if he no longer holds out hope of being behind an NHL bench, he'll tell it like it really is and entertain his audience!,&quot; another wrote.Tortorella joins Blake Bolden, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Ray Ferraro, Mark Messier, AJ Mleczko, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes and Dave Jackson at ESPN.John Tortorella: From coach to ESPN analystJohn Tortorella has coached five different NHL teams, including the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He led the Lightning to the 2004 Stanley Cup title.ESPN’s announcement on Monday said:&quot;Known for his candid insights and authentic commentary, Tortorella will bring his deep understanding of the game as a veteran coach with 23 NHL seasons behind the bench,including leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a Stanley Cup championship in the 2003-04 season.&quot;With 23 seasons behind the bench and 1,620 games coached, John Tortorella (770) is ranked ninth all-time in wins.