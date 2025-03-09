Tim Stützle makes his feelings known about 'best friend' Josh Norris's trade to Buffalo Sabres

Ottawa Senators center Tim Stutzle opened up about how he felt seeing his teammate and friend, Josh Norris, being traded to the Buffalo Sabres.

On Sunday, "TSN 1200 Ottawa" posted a quote from the German center on X.

“Josh is one of my best friends," Stutzle said. "Hard to see him go. I will be watching him. I love watching Josh play.”

Josh Norris, 24, was traded to the Buffalo Sabres as part of a multiplayer deal on Friday. Per an official statement, the Sabres got Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker in exchange for sending forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft to Ottawa.

Norris scored 20 goals and has 13 assists for 33 points in 53 games this season for the Senators.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Norris said he saw the trade as a new beginning.

"I think, for me, it’s just a fresh start. I appreciate the opportunity they’re giving me,” Norris said. “I know they traded away a good player, and so I appreciate the belief out of them.”

The Sabres’ acquisition of Norris was done with an eye for rebuilding their roster for future seasons. The team has a 24-32-6 record this season and is currently last in the Eastern Conference with 54 points from 62 games.

"I just need to go out there and get settled and play my game," Norris added. "Just take it one day at a time. There’s a lot of new things going on, new city, new team, just take it slow."

Senators triumph over New York Rangers after trading Josh Norris

On Saturday, the Senators bounced back and won 4-3 in overtime against the New York Rangers, despite trading Josh Norris to the Sabres. The Senators recovered from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits on the night to tie the game before their captain Brady Tkachuk scored the overtime winner off an assist from Tim Stutzle.

"It was a great play by Timmy, and I just knew in that part of the ice, you've got to shoot it," Tkachuk said via NHL. "It was, I guess, a big win."

Tkachuk, who was playing in his 500th NHL game, also scored the first goal of the night for the Senators at 4:06 in the second period.

Stutzle extended his point streak to 14 games and is currently tied with fellow German and Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl for the longest point streak of the season.

