"To the girl who taught me what soulmates really are": Paulina Gretzky sends out special care package for best friend Keml ahead of her wedding

This week, NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky sent out a heartfelt and beautifully curated care package to her best friend Keml Nichenko ahead of her wedding. On Friday, Keml shared a series of Instagram stories on her account featuring the beautiful present which Paulina later reposted on her own.
One of the photos showed two elegant jewelry boxes in Tiffany blue each containing a delicate gold ring placed on top of a custom illustration of a bride and in a wedding gown holding hands with her bridesmaid. The drawing included a sweet caption that read:
“To the girl who taught me what soulmates really are. June 1st, 2025.”
Keml also added two infinity signs in the caption. Another photo revealed the contents of a wooden keepsake box, which included personalized items such as socks with initials, skincare products, a candle and a framed image of Keml and Paulina.
She added two teary eyed emojis followed by a white heart and tagged Paulina in the caption.
Paulina also posted a short clip featuring herself and Keml sitting outdoors at a candlelit table, clinking glasses while enjoying the sunset. In the caption, she wrote:
“My best friend’s wedding.”
In March, Paulina had accompanied Keml on her bachelorette weekend including with a private jet ride, a jungle-themed party and a beachside celebration at St. Barths.
Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina attended the PGA Championship
Earlier this month, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky attended the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow with her husband LIV golfer Dustin Johnson.
During the tournament’s practice rounds, Paulina shared Instagram stories showing her outfits. One of her looks included a $200 orange and navy Supreme Split Track Jacket, a $98 Helsa Baby Tee, a $59 LIONESS Rhode Mini Skirt, $69 Adidas Wmns Magmur Runners, and a $50 Petit Moments Revolve Enzo Necklace.
In another post, she posed with a $6,125 Chanel Mini Backpack from the Spring-Summer 2025 pre-collection. Later, she changed into a $4,900 Fendi and Gucci outfit. She wore a $550 vintage 90s Fendi Monogram Dress, carried a $3,800 Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Bag and added $130 Nike V2K Run SE sneakers and $420 Gucci sunglasses.
Dustin Johnson played in the tournament but missed the cut. He shot rounds of 78 and 76, finishing 12-over-par and ranking 152nd out of 156 players.
