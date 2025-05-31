"To the girl who taught me what soulmates really are": Paulina Gretzky sends out special care package for best friend Keml ahead of her wedding

This week, NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky sent out a heartfelt and beautifully curated care package to her best friend Keml Nichenko ahead of her wedding. On Friday, Keml shared a series of Instagram stories on her account featuring the beautiful present which Paulina later reposted on her own.

Ad

One of the photos showed two elegant jewelry boxes in Tiffany blue each containing a delicate gold ring placed on top of a custom illustration of a bride and in a wedding gown holding hands with her bridesmaid. The drawing included a sweet caption that read:

“To the girl who taught me what soulmates really are. June 1st, 2025.”

Keml also added two infinity signs in the caption. Another photo revealed the contents of a wooden keepsake box, which included personalized items such as socks with initials, skincare products, a candle and a framed image of Keml and Paulina.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram/@paulinagretzky

She added two teary eyed emojis followed by a white heart and tagged Paulina in the caption.

Ad

Paulina also posted a short clip featuring herself and Keml sitting outdoors at a candlelit table, clinking glasses while enjoying the sunset. In the caption, she wrote:

“My best friend’s wedding.”

In March, Paulina had accompanied Keml on her bachelorette weekend including with a private jet ride, a jungle-themed party and a beachside celebration at St. Barths.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina attended the PGA Championship

Earlier this month, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky attended the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow with her husband LIV golfer Dustin Johnson.

Ad

During the tournament’s practice rounds, Paulina shared Instagram stories showing her outfits. One of her looks included a $200 orange and navy Supreme Split Track Jacket, a $98 Helsa Baby Tee, a $59 LIONESS Rhode Mini Skirt, $69 Adidas Wmns Magmur Runners, and a $50 Petit Moments Revolve Enzo Necklace.

via Instagram/@paulinagretzky

In another post, she posed with a $6,125 Chanel Mini Backpack from the Spring-Summer 2025 pre-collection. Later, she changed into a $4,900 Fendi and Gucci outfit. She wore a $550 vintage 90s Fendi Monogram Dress, carried a $3,800 Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Bag and added $130 Nike V2K Run SE sneakers and $420 Gucci sunglasses.

Dustin Johnson played in the tournament but missed the cut. He shot rounds of 78 and 76, finishing 12-over-par and ranking 152nd out of 156 players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama