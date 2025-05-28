Tom Wilson drops 4-word hype message for TJ Oshie's debut as hockey analyst during Stanley Cup playoffs

Washington Capitals alternate captain T.J. Oshie made his debut as a studio analyst during ESPN's coverage of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oshie appeared on ESPN's broadcast of the Western Conference Final Game 4 between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.
His teammate and Capitals forward Tom Wilson made sure to tune in to the game on Tuesday. Wilson posted a snap of his TV featuring Oshie as part of ESPN's analyst panel for Game 4 from his living room on his stories.
In the caption, he wrote:
“Right side!! Looking good @tjoshie7”
Oshie is currently on long-term injured reserve with the Capitals, which had sidelined him from participating in the playoffs this year. Meanwhile, Washington was eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the second round.
After a strong regular season where they secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the first round. However, they fell to the Canes in the second round, losing the series 4-1. The decisive Game 5 ended in a 3-1 loss at Capital One Arena where Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov scored the game-winning goal late in the third period.
Tom Wilson earned high praise for Alex Ovechkin and teammates for Game 2 display
Earlier this month, the Washington Capitals won Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 3-1 score. Tom Wilson came up big on the night scoring a goal and assisting another.
The 31-year-old earned praise from his teammates for his standout performance. Caps captain Alex Ovechkin praised Wilson’s game and energy. He mentioned that he led by example and helped fire up the team and fans.
“He (Tom Wilson) set the tone,” Ovechkin added. “He's our leader.” (H/T thehockeynews.com)
Wilson got an assist on John Carlson’s power-play goal and later scored an empty-net goal to secure the win. Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals.
Goalie Logan Thompson also praised Wilson saying the team feeds off his energy and all-around game.
“Oh my god. Yeah, he was good,” Thompson said. “Feel like I'm always talking about this guy. Like I said before, he does everything the right way. We build off it. I think the whole stadium built off it. Big part of why we won tonight and got to keep this thing going.”
After the game, Tom Wilson gave credit to Alex Ovechkin and mentioned that the captain sets the tone every night.
