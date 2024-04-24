Tom Wilson speaks his mind on Artemi Panarin's no-call high-hit on Caps teammate T.J. Oshie 

Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson shared his thoughts on New York Rangers' Artemi Penarin's high hit on Caps teammate T.J. Oshie, which went uncalled in Game 2 at MSG on Tuesday.

Late in the third period, Panarin found himself in the spotlight after hitting T.J. Oshie high in the face. Oshie subsequently fell to the ice from the hit and went to the locker room after receiving treatment. Initially, the officials gave Panarin a major penalty, but after reviewing the play, no call was made on the Blue Shirts player.

Tom Wilson, who didn't witness the hit in real time, reckoned that his concern with the hit is how Panarin chose to check Oshie when he was in a vulnerable position with his head down (via Sammi Silber of The Hockey News on X/Twitter):

"I didn't see it. I saw the very tail end of it live," Wilson said. "It's one of those things that looks like he's going after him a little bit. Osh is in a vulnerable spot and he gets him high. I don't know if he gets him in the head, I haven't watched it, but it's one of those hits where everybody stands up. You know, he definitely went after him.

"So that's playoff hockey and you're gonna get hit, you're gonna give his. I think 'Osh' is okay, so that's the main thing," Wilson added.

It was quite confusing for the team, especially coach Spencer Carbery, to witness the concussion spotters removing Oshie off the ice following the hit:

"To me, when the spotter removes him, there has to be some kind of contact with the head. So that's where I was a little bit confused on him being removed by the spotters and then no minor penalty on the ice," Carbery said following the game.

The Washington Capitals escaped any injury fear as T.J. Oshie returned to the ice and completed the game after taking a high hit from Artemi Panarin. The Caps eventually lost 4-3 to the Rangers to trail 2-0 in the seven-game series.

Tom Wilson and Caps lose to Rangers in Game 2

It was a highly intense battle between the Rangers and Capitals in Game 2. Connor McMichael put the Caps up 1-0 at 5:09 in the first period.

Just over two minutes later, Vincent Trochek tied it for the Rangers after scoring on a deflected shot off Gustafsson. At 14:28, Mika Zibanejad made it 2-1 for the Rangers.

Coming into the second period, Dylan Strome tied it 2-2 for the Capitals after tapping in a pass from Tom Wilson on the powerplay. Jack Roslovic restored the Rangers' lead to 3-2 before K'Andre Miller's short-handed goal gave the home team a 4-2 advantage at 16:52 of the third period.

Tom Wilson then scored for Washington on the powerplay for the final scoreline of 4-3. The Rangers will travel to Washington next as Game 3 takes place at Capital One Arena on Friday.

