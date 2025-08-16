Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk could be on his way out of town by the time the team’s new building is ready to open, top NHL analyst Jason Gregor speculates.

Ad

In an episode of DFO Rundown published on August 16, Gregor made a bold prediction regarding the Senators’ captain. In particular, Gregor noted the following:

“It's interesting. A great question, because he got three years left in his contract. And so is it going to be three? Is that building done in three years? Probably not. So I'm going to actually sell.”

Ad

Trending

The comments come on the heels of the announcement that the team reached an agreement with the National Council Commission to secure a parcel of land in the area known as LeBreton Flats near downtown Ottawa. As ESPN noted, the club would relocate roughly 15 miles from the outskirts of Ottawa to the downtown location.

However, securing the land was just the first step in getting the Senators a new building. There are still construction issues to be considered. As such, there’s no telling if the building will be finished by the time Brady Tkachuk’s contract expires.

Ad

Tkachuk has three years left on his current deal. Upon expiration, Tkachuk will be a UFA. That situation prompted Gregor to declare:

“I think, I think he is going to, by the time that building is done, he'll have moved on, and that's still, you know, we're talking he's got three years in his contract. But I just, I get a sense that he might be going to the US of A."

Ad

Check out Gregor’s comments from the 41:52 mark onwards:

Daily Faceoff @DailyFaceoff Top NHL analyst makes bold Brady Tkachuk prediction linked to Senators new arena

Ad

Brady Tkachuk is American, making a move to a USA-based team the most logical choice. As to what that team will be, remains to be seen. If Tkachuck is willing to move on, there will be no shortage of suitors.

Brady Tkachuk set to become a UFA in 2028

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn

The Ottawa Senators selected Brady Tkachuk fourth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. He waited little time to impact the NHL, making his debut the following season.

Ad

After finishing his entry-level contract, the Senators signed Tkachuk to an eight-year, $57.56 million contract. Brady Tkachuk is now entering the fifth year of that deal, which will take him directly to UFA status upon completion.

Moreover, a full no-movement clause kicks in this season. So, even if the Senators wanted to trade Brady Tkachuk, they would have to get his approval before completing the deal.

There is no indication at the moment that the Senators would be willing to trade Tkachuk. If anything, the club would be compelled to extend him as soon as possible. He would be eligible for such an extension on July 1, 2027. Until then, speculation is poised to run rampant in Ottawa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama