Trent Frederic makes his feelings known about being traded to Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic shared his emotions and reactions about his move from Boston. The Boston Bruins traded Frederic to the Oilers in a three-team deal on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Oilers' game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Frederic said:

“Obviously, a lot of different mixed emotions. Kind of feeling (I) could see the writing on the wall. So, a little mixed emotions about leaving Boston,” Frederic said. [0:17]

Frederic also spoke out about how he felt about being traded to the Oilers in particular and what he was excited about the most.

“I was really excited that it was Edmonton. I think this team and this group have a good chance of making a run at it (Stanley Cup).

“I would say just coming here, playing here, the atmosphere. I feel like this is a hockey culture, and all the guys have been great at reaching out. So it seems like a really good group, just for the little time I've had. Obviously, playing with the superstars, that would be very cool.”

Frederic is known for his hard-hitting, physical gameplay. Since left wing Evander Kane was sidelined by injury last season, the Edmonton Oilers have been lacking the services of a forward adept at breaking up opposing team plays, according to pundits.

The Oilers are in the midst of a heavy slump, having lost seven of their last 11 games and only one win in the past seven.

Frederic is unable to take the ice for his new franchise because of an injury for which he is currently week-to-week. Before being traded, he had missed the Bruins' last three games.

Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco wishes Trent Frederic the best

On Wednesday, after team practice, Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco shared insider details about how exactly Frederic's trade went down.

"He took it okay," Sacco said. "He's a Bruin, was a Bruin for a long time. And I think anytime you get traded for the first time, it's a bit of a surprise or-slash-shock. Like I said last night, I really enjoyed my time with Freddy when he was here. He's a great young kid, a great young man. I wish him the best over in Edmonton."

Frederic has eight goals and 15 points and has made 152 hits in 57 games this season.

