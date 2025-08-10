Tyler Seguin and wife Kate enjoy "parents night out" at Boots and Hearts festival in Ontario

This weekend, Dallas Stars alternate captain Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate attended the Boots and Hearts festival in Ontario. On Sunday, Kate Seguin shared a few snaps from the event on her Instagram.One of the stories saw the couple sharing a kiss at the outdoor venue, captioned “Parents night out.” She later reposted a photo from Tyler where they posed together, both dressed in casual black outfits. Kate was in a sleeveless top and wide-leg pants with a fringe bag, and Tyler in a black T-shirt, shorts and a cap.Tyler Seguin also posted festival moments to his own account, including a shot with Kate that he captioned:“This girl ❤️”via Instagram /@kate__seguinHe reposted another click posing with a friend overlooking the crowd, with the country music event tagged in the story.Boots and Hearts is Canada’s largest country music and camping festival held annually at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. The 2025 edition ran from August 7 to 10, featuring headliners such as Sam Hunt, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman and Justin Moore, along with a mix of rising talent through its Emerging Artist Showcase.Kate and Tyler Seguin celebrated their second wedding anniversaryEarlier last month, Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate celebrated their second wedding anniversary with heartfelt social media tributes. They both posted special messages to each other on Instagram on the special occasion.Kate shared a carousel of photos capturing moments from their wedding ceremony in the Bahamas and lively after-party. In the caption, she wrote:“What a gift it is to be yours. Two years of walking through life hand in hand, you have my whole heart! Love you, always.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeguin posted his own series of pictures, opening with a family shot alongside their daughter Wren, followed by wedding memories and a final slide featuring their three dogs Gerry, Cash and Marshall.“Happy 2 years baby! I love our little family and I love you girls!” Seguin wrote in the caption.The couple, who began dating in September 2019, got engaged in Santorini in July 2022 before tying the knot in July the next year, following a courthouse ceremony in Dallas. Kate, originally from Connecticut and an SMU graduate, previously worked as a Program Specialist at Allegis Global Solutions. Their daughter Wren was born this January.Kate Seguin later posted a few Instagram stories from the anniversary celebration including a large bouquet of white roses and hydrangeas Tyler had saved from their wedding, captioned:“Our wedding flowers 😢 I love you @tseguin92.”Another clip showed them toasting champagne with strawberry slices, while a third featured the couple embracing, Kate in a pink dress and Tyler in a white shirt.