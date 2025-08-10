  • home icon
  Tyler Seguin and wife Kate enjoy "parents night out" at Boots and Hearts festival in Ontario

Tyler Seguin and wife Kate enjoy "parents night out" at Boots and Hearts festival in Ontario

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Aug 10, 2025 06:59 GMT
Tyler Seguin and wife Kate enjoy &quot;parents night out&quot; at Boots and Hearts festival in Ontario
Tyler Seguin and wife Kate enjoy "parents night out" at Boots and Hearts festival in Ontario [via IG/@kate__seguin]

This weekend, Dallas Stars alternate captain Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate attended the Boots and Hearts festival in Ontario. On Sunday, Kate Seguin shared a few snaps from the event on her Instagram.

One of the stories saw the couple sharing a kiss at the outdoor venue, captioned “Parents night out.” She later reposted a photo from Tyler where they posed together, both dressed in casual black outfits. Kate was in a sleeveless top and wide-leg pants with a fringe bag, and Tyler in a black T-shirt, shorts and a cap.

Tyler Seguin also posted festival moments to his own account, including a shot with Kate that he captioned:

“This girl ❤️”
via Instagram /@kate__seguin
via Instagram /@kate__seguin

He reposted another click posing with a friend overlooking the crowd, with the country music event tagged in the story.

Boots and Hearts is Canada’s largest country music and camping festival held annually at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. The 2025 edition ran from August 7 to 10, featuring headliners such as Sam Hunt, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman and Justin Moore, along with a mix of rising talent through its Emerging Artist Showcase.

Kate and Tyler Seguin celebrated their second wedding anniversary

Earlier last month, Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate celebrated their second wedding anniversary with heartfelt social media tributes. They both posted special messages to each other on Instagram on the special occasion.

Kate shared a carousel of photos capturing moments from their wedding ceremony in the Bahamas and lively after-party. In the caption, she wrote:

“What a gift it is to be yours. Two years of walking through life hand in hand, you have my whole heart! Love you, always.”
Seguin posted his own series of pictures, opening with a family shot alongside their daughter Wren, followed by wedding memories and a final slide featuring their three dogs Gerry, Cash and Marshall.

“Happy 2 years baby! I love our little family and I love you girls!” Seguin wrote in the caption.

The couple, who began dating in September 2019, got engaged in Santorini in July 2022 before tying the knot in July the next year, following a courthouse ceremony in Dallas. Kate, originally from Connecticut and an SMU graduate, previously worked as a Program Specialist at Allegis Global Solutions. Their daughter Wren was born this January.

Kate Seguin later posted a few Instagram stories from the anniversary celebration including a large bouquet of white roses and hydrangeas Tyler had saved from their wedding, captioned:

“Our wedding flowers 😢 I love you @tseguin92.”

Another clip showed them toasting champagne with strawberry slices, while a third featured the couple embracing, Kate in a pink dress and Tyler in a white shirt.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

