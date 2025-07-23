"Unreal night": Matthew Tkachuk and brother Brady celebrate sis Taryn's 'belated birthday' in wild night out in Nashville

On Tuesday, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and his brother Brady celebrated their sister Taryn’s birthday with a night out in Nashville capping it off with the Coldplay concert at Nissan Stadium. Taryn shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the memorable siblings’ outing.One of the stories featured a scene from a lively bar in Downtown Nashville, where a woman danced on top of a table as crowds gathered around. Another story featured a repost from Matthew Tkachuk's wife Ellie, which showed Trayn and Matthew at the Coldplay concert both wearing bright blue sunglasses and holding drinks. The stage and signature Coldplay visuals lit up the background.In the caption, Ellie wrote:“Happy belated birthday @taryntkachuk,” tagging the location as Nashville, TN.via Instagram/@taryntkachukA third story saw the Tkachuk siblings inside Nissan Stadium during the concert, singing along to the track 'Viva La Vida' and holding drinks. Taryn added the caption “Unreal night,” as the Tkachuk siblings soaked in Coldplay’s &quot;Music of the Spheres&quot; tour on a packed summer night.Matthew Takchuk tied the knot with Ellie Connell this weekendFlorida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk got married this weekend to his longtime partner Ellie Connell. The couple, engaged since April 2024, tied the knot in a church ceremony.Matthew wore a black tuxedo, while Ellie was in a strapless white gown with a long veil. A video from the reception showed Matthew’s father, former NHL player Keith Tkachuk, being lifted into the air by guests. His brother, Brady Tkachuk, was also seen celebrating shirtless as Chapelle Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” played in the background.Another video showed Matthew and Ellie walking down the aisle after the ceremony. He pulled her in for a dip and kiss before they exited the venue.Earlier this year, Ellie celebrated her bachelorette party in Fort Lauderdale with Matthew’s sister Taryn. The two shared photos from the celebration including Ellie in a sparkly silver mini dress and Taryn in a sleek black outfit.Another set of photos showed the pair dancing in front of a balloon wall, with Ellie donning a white lace look and Taryn in pink. Taryn also posted a video of Ellie dancing with a fog gun during the festivities. The weekend included visits to a local café and bridal boutique to prepare for the big day.Ellie Connell is a luxury travel advisor and the founder of Travel Untethered, a boutique service she launched in January 2023 as part of Departure Lounge.