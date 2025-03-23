Valeri Bure’s wife Candace Bure joins the hype as she watches popular Netflix show ‘Adolescence’ for Saturday night

Former NHL player Valeri Bure’s wife Candace posted a lifestyle message on Instagram chronicling a quiet Saturday night at home. Candace posted a photo showing that she has joined the long list of viewers of the hit Netflix show “Adolescence”.

“It’s a stay in kinda Saturday night,” Candace wrote.

The photo shows a TV with "Adolescence" ready to play. Some food was on the table in the foreground, including BeaverTails pastries and two cups of ice cream.

(Credit: IG/@candacecbure)

Candace has been in the limelight this month after rumors emerged on social media that she will be named the director of programming for PBS by the Trump administration. During a live Instagram Q&A session with her followers on Mar. 2, she responded to a question about "her new job."

“Being director of programming for PBS would be great, but this is FAKE NEWS,” Candace wrote.

During another Q& A session on Mar. 10, she debunked rumors that she and her family were moving to Texas.

“I don't live in Texas. It was fake news that we moved there. (Don't believe everything you read!!!) However, I love Texas and have so many friends in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. Always happy to visit 😊," Candace wrote.

In November, Candace encouraged people to vote in the 2024 US election. She shared a social media video of Pastor Josh Howerton, where he appeared to support many of the same issues as Donald Trump.

Valeri Bure’s wife Candace organized a clothing drive to help those affected by LA wildfires

Candace and Valeri Bure lived in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles until 2024. The neighborhood was among the worst affected by the wildfires in January. Candace shared many of the fond memories she and her family had of their old house and the community after the fires.

She also organized a clothing drive to help people who were hit hardest by the wildfires.

“L.A. fire relief continues!!!! 🤎 I’ve donated ALL of my items (and more) from the CCB clothing line to @openclosit for their open shopping day happening for those who have been affected by the LA fires," Candance said on Instagram. "So many incredible brands have donated. Spread the word and make sure to bring your FEMA grant number and ID,” Candace captioned on Jan. 25.

At least 29 people were killed and more than 200,000 were forced to evacuate due to the fires, which reportedly destroyed over 18,000 structures.

