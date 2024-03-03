Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more| March 3, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks (38-17-7, leading the Western Conference) go head-to-head with the Anaheim Ducks (22-35-3, 14th in the Western Conference) this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN+, SNP, BSSC and BSSD.

Vancouver looks to bounce back from a disappointing 5-1 home loss to the LA Kings on Feb. 29, while Anaheim aims to build on its recent 4-3 home victory against the New Jersey Devils on March 1.

Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time : Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET Venue : Honda Center

: Honda Center Broadcast : ESPN+, SNP, BSSC and BSSD.

: ESPN+, SNP, BSSC and BSSD. Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: Ducks Radio, SN650 and SiriusXM

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.67 goals per game but concede 3.55. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 29 goals and 19 assists. Adam Henrique follows closely with 18 goals and 24 assists, and Troy Terry has 17 goals and 29 assists.

John Gibson holds a 13-20-2 record for the season in goals, allowing 113 goals with a 3.15 GAA, making 998 saves and achieving a .898 SV%.

The Ducks are grappling with their own set of injury concerns. Cam Fowler's availability is questionable as he deals with a facial injury, while Trevor Zegras is ruled out due to an ankle issue.

Brock McGinn is also sidelined with an upper body injury, further complicating the Ducks' lineup decisions for their upcoming games.

Conversely, the Vancouver Canucks have a 3.58 GFA with a solid 2.79 GAA. Their power play success rate stands at 23.0%. Brock Boeser leads the team with 35 goals and 27 assists.

J.T. Miller has contributed with 30 goals and 52 assists. He is supported by Quinn Hughes' 58 assists and Elias Pettersson's 29 goals and 46 assists.

Thatcher Demko boasts a remarkable 31-13-2 record in goal, with a 2.55 GAA and a .914 SV%.

The Vancouver Canucks are contending with several injuries to key players. Guillaume Brisebois remains sidelined due to an upper body injury, while Tyler Myers is also out of action.

Additionally, Tucker Poolman is recovering from a head injury while Dakota Joshua and Carson Soucy are both nursing hand injuries, rendering them unavailable for selection.

