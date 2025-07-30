Vancouver fans divided over Canucks' expectations from revamped roster in 2025-26 NHL season

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Published Jul 30, 2025 05:42 GMT
Canucks fans are split on what to expect from their team heading into the 2025-26 NHL season.

Following an eventful offseason that brought in Evander Kane, P.O Joseph, and new head coach Adam Foote, the Canucks also parted ways with Pius Suter, Dakota Joshua, Noah Juulsen and former coach Rick Tocchet.

NHL.com released its projected lineup for Vancouver after the flurry of moves, and the fan response online has been mixed. While some are hopeful about the team’s potential, others remain skeptical. One fan shared their optimism on social media, saying:

"Cup contenders if healthy."
Another fan wrote:

"Looks pretty good just need to add a 2C and move Cythil down to the 3C that would make the team a solid contender. A 2C is going to cost a lot but it will be worth it." on X.
"I think its fine. Move Hoglander up to top, Debrusk one down, Kane one down. 1 top line, second line, and shutdown line with Kane Raty Sherwood. then drop Oconner/blueger for Bains/Sasson and the fourth line is the top line from Calder Cup champions." a user commented.
However, not everyone is convinced that the Canucks' revamped roster will translate to success on the ice. A fan wrote:

"What a pathetic line up - if everything goes well, it's a wild card team then get knocked out in round one."
Another user wrote:

"I say a forward with skill and grit up front is needed here. Otherwise this lineup is a bit too soft imo. Gonna get tossed around" on X.
"Desperately need a heavy 2C. IF we make the playoffs... This group might be one of the easiest ever to shut down" a fan commented.
As the 2025-26 season approaches, the debate among Vancouver fans will only intensify.

Vancouver Canucks' projected lineup for 2025-26 season

Forwards

  • Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
  • Evander Kane -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland
  • Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
  • Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Defense

  • Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
  • Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
  • Elias Nils Pettersson -- Derek Forbort
Goaltenders

  • Thatcher Demko
  • Kevin Lankinen

It remains to be seen how the Canucks will perform in the 2025-26 season.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

