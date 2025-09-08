Connor McDavid will start the last season of his contract with the Edmonton Oilers soon. He became eligible for an extension on July 1 but has not signed yet. Last week, he said that all options are on the table, including 'no term.' This has led to fans and media discussing his future.A mock trade sending McDavid to the Montreal Canadiens gained attention on X on Monday. The proposal had Edmonton trading McDavid for Juraj Slafkovsky, Jakub Dobes, L.J. Mooney, and two 2026 draft picks. A hockey fan page on X proposed:Edmonton trades:Connor McDavidMontreal trades:Juraj SlafkovskyJakub DobesL.J. Mooney2026 1st round pick2026 2nd round pickVeteran Oilers analyst Jim Matheson, who has covered the sport for 40 years, reacted to the idea. He wrote on X:&quot;What drugs are you taking fella?&quot;Matheson's response showed there was no serious value in the suggestion. And indeed, if we compare the statistics, the proposed Montreal assets don't match McDavid's level.Connor McDavid had another strong season in 2024-25. He scored 26 goals, added 74 assists, and finished with 100 points in 67 games. His +20 rating showed his all-around impact. Slafkovsky, who is on an eight-year, $60.8 million contract, made progress with Montreal, scoring 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points in 79 games. His numbers were solid for a young player, but well below McDavid’s production (who has eight 100-point seasons).Jakub Dobes played 16 games as a goalie for Montreal. He recorded a 2.74 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. His performance showed growth for a young goaltender, but holds meagre value compared to McDavid's. And, Mooney has not yet played in the NHL.Hockey fans' opinion on Connor McDavid's mock tradeThe question quickly circulated among fans, and they took notice. The fan page even asked fans to comment on the mock trade. Some of them said the offer was far too little for Connor McDavid.&quot;Oilers need Demidov back in that deal,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;There’s no proposal for McDavid that doesn’t include your best player,&quot; a fan said.&quot;That’s not even remotely close to even. Slaf and Caufield with a few firsts might get the conversation started, but even that is low,&quot; a fan mentioned.These comments showed that most fans think Montreal’s offer was not close to enough. Many believed Edmonton would never agree to such a trade.Reports suggest the Oilers are confident he will stay. Even so, fans are nervous since he has not signed yet.