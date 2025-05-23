Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary drops 3-word reaction to delectable steak dinner cheffed-up by Rangers star

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck is spending quality time with his family in the offseason. On Thursday, his wife Hillary Trocheck gave fans a peek at his culinary game via her Instagram stories.

Hillary Trocheck posted a close-up of a well-plated steak meal prepared by the Rangers forward. The dish included thick slices of medium-rare steak, perfectly seared with a pink center, served alongside roasted fingerling potatoes and sautéed asparagus.

“Yes Vince yes,” Hillary wrote in the caption of the story.

via Instagram /@hillarytrocheck

Vincent and Hillary have been together for over a decade now. The couple originally met at high school and eventually married in July 2019. They have two children, a son Leo, and a daughter Lennon.

Hillary Trocheck holds a business degree from Central Michigan University. She has worked in IT and operations, and now runs a custom sports apparel brand called Statement Threads.

Vincent Trocheck’s wife attended Knicks vs. Pacers ECF Game 1 at MSG

Earlier this week, Hillary Trocheck was spotted at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks suffered a meltdown in Game 1 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks had a 14-point lead with just over three minutes left in the game, but the Pacers made a stunning comeback scoring 23 points in the final 3:14, which is the most ever in that time span since 1997. The game EVENTUALLY went into OT and Indiana won 138-135.

Hillary posted Instagram stories from her seat on the night showing the crowded arena and the game in action. She also shared a video of the Knicks dancers during a timeout, joking:

“Me imagining heels on the ice 😂😂😂😂.”

Earlier last week, Hillary Trocheck and J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie linked up for a girls’ night out. One of their friends posted a video of the two dancing with bottles in hand, captioning it:

“When your girls show up READY on a Wednesday… @hillarytrocheck @nataliemiller22_”

Hillary later reposted it on her Instagram stories, writing:

“Very important strategic meeting”

Now teammates in New York, Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller have been friends since childhood. They both grew up in Pittsburgh and played youth hockey together with the Pittsburgh Hornets. Later, they represented Team USA at the World Juniors and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Miller’s trade from Vancouver reunited the two best friends earlier this year in January. The trochecks even hosted the Millers for 12 days until they settled into their new NYC apartment.

