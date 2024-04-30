"Wants a trade, Brisson is the king of that" - NHL fans react to Flyers' Sean Couturier changing agents to Pat Brisson at CAA Sports

Philadelphia Flyers captain Sean Couturier made a significant change in his representation, switching from Erik Lupien of Sports Prospects Inc. to Pat Brisson of CAA Sports.

Expand Tweet

NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared the news on X, causing a flurry of responses from fans on social media platforms.

One fan believes Couturier's decision to join Brisson's agency signals he wants out of Philadelphia:

"Wants a trade... Brisson is the king of that.

Expand Tweet

Another fan speculated:

"Either Sean wasn’t too happy about his previous agent going to the media about his scratching, or he wants to be traded lol".

Expand Tweet

Here are some fan reactions to Couturier changing agents:

"He fired the agent that stole him an 8 year contract? crazy," one fan wrote on X.

"Dude’s agent finessed us and he dipped on him," another fan wrote.

"Coots has changed agents, maybe wants trade?" a user wrote.

For some, it was a clear sign of him wanting to leave the Flyers.

"With the hope of being able to change who his coach is," another user wrote.

"Bros asking out," one fan tweeted.

Couturier's switch comes after a drama-filled season in Philly. Flyers coach John Tortorella was openly critical of Lupien's handling of the situation when Couturier was a healthy scratch for two games, referring to him as a "little pissant" who was "pounding his chest" without understanding the dynamics between the coach and the player.

This public dismissal of Lupien's actions may have played a role in Couturier's decision to seek new representation.

Pat Brisson, Couturier's new agent, represents some of the league's biggest stars such as Jack Hughes, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. Brisson is currently holding over a billion worth of active contracts.

Interestingly, Couturier now shares an agent with several of his Flyers teammates, including Cam York, Nick Seeler, Erik Johnson and prospect Alexis Gendron. Seeler recently signed a "life-changing" contract extension negotiated by Brisson, which may have influenced Couturier's decision to seek his representation.

Sean Couturier's comments at the Flyers' season-ending press conference

At the Philadelphia Flyers' end-of-season press conference, team captain Sean Couturier reflected on his 2023-24 performance. Despite tallying 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points in 74 games, Couturier acknowledged he was disappointed in aspects of his play.

"I just plain and simple sucked down the road. It’s mental, I think, a lot of it," Sean Couturier said. "You don’t play for almost two, three years at that stage of the year. You go through some ups and downs throughout the seasons and it’s how you handle them."

Sean Couturier expressed confidence to regain top form next season:

"My first 40 games, I thought they were pretty good, honestly, especially coming back off of these two back surgeries. I think I somewhat proved that I know I can still be a good player in this league. I still have the belief and the confidence that I’ll be back to that level next year."

Despite Couturier's solid individual stats, the Flyers struggled as a team, finishing sixth in the Metropolitan Division.