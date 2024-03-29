Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar got into an altercation with Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets. The Golden Knights visited the Jets on Thursday in a battle for Western Conference bragging rights heading into the postseason.

The fight took place almost three minutes into the first period. It was an old-school fight, with both landing a good number of punches on each other.

The Golden Knights struck first in the game with a goal by Pavel Dorofeyev, assisted by William Karlsson. That was the only goal in the opening frame by Pavel Dorofeyev and the first period was incredibly competitive.

The second period did have scoring, however, three Golden Knight players were called for penalties, which did not affect their respective efforts on-ice. However, Sean Monahan scored in the second period at 3:30 minutes in the frame and tied the game at one apiece.

In the third period, however, the Golden Knights came out strong with a 3 goal effort combined as a team.

Ivan Barbashev, a depth forward of the Golden Knights scored the second goal of the game to seal the deal. Then an empty netter with less than 2 minutes left in the game, for his second of the night. Jack Eichel's goal also came from an empty net with over a minute and a half to go in the game.

The Golden Knights won the game 4-1. Keegan Kolesar had left the game in the first after the fight but had returned to gameplay, shortly after he went to the locker room.

Keegan Kolesar drops on his feet after a punch from Ryan Lomberg

Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar was involved in an untypical hockey fight with Florida Panthers Ryan Lomberg. The altercation between the two players happened in the opening period of the game, with only one punch being thrown in the fight.

The fight between Kolesar and Lomberg broke out in the first period at the 11:55 mark of the game, which was played on Dec. 23. The altercation had significant meaning because of the battle that took place between the two franchises in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

Keegan Kolesar played a crucial role in shutting down Matthew Tkachuk. This was the first meeting of both clubs face-to-face since last year's postseason. The Panthers had won the game by a score of 4-2.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights's next game is against the Minnesota Wild on March 30th at 3:30 pm EST. In what should be a must-win for the Vegas Golden Knights to keep their postseason alive in an incredibly dominant and competitive Western Conference.