WATCH: Brandon Duhaime's unrelenting blows make Jalen Chatfield pay for his controversial takedown on Caps teammate

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Apr 11, 2025 00:41 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn

Washington Capitals forward Brandon Duhaime made Carolina Hurricanes blue liner pay for his controversial take down of Connor McMichael during the first period of the Caps-Canes tilt on Thursday night at the Capital One Arena.

With Carolina leading 1-0 with 13:52 remaining in the first period, Chatfield leveled McMichael, drawing the instant ire of Duhaime. Duhaime went directly after Chatfield, pounding him with unrelenting blows.

Here’s a look at the outrageous action:

Duhaime knocked Chatfield to the ice, prompting the officials to step in and break up the fisticuffs. Duhaime’s reaction drew instant stick taps from teammates and a loud ovation from the home crowd.

It remains to be seen if Chatfield will receive any supplemental discipline from the NHL for his hit on Connor McMichael.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
