WATCH: Brandon Duhaime's unrelenting blows make Jalen Chatfield pay for his controversial takedown on Caps teammate

Washington Capitals forward Brandon Duhaime made Carolina Hurricanes blue liner pay for his controversial take down of Connor McMichael during the first period of the Caps-Canes tilt on Thursday night at the Capital One Arena.

With Carolina leading 1-0 with 13:52 remaining in the first period, Chatfield leveled McMichael, drawing the instant ire of Duhaime. Duhaime went directly after Chatfield, pounding him with unrelenting blows.

Duhaime knocked Chatfield to the ice, prompting the officials to step in and break up the fisticuffs. Duhaime’s reaction drew instant stick taps from teammates and a loud ovation from the home crowd.

It remains to be seen if Chatfield will receive any supplemental discipline from the NHL for his hit on Connor McMichael.

