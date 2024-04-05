WATCH: Bruins' John Beecher and Jack Drury chuck knuckles in fight

Boston Bruins forward John Beecher was involved in a fight with Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury during the game on Thursday. The fight started between them when they agreed to drop the gloves and face each other in a bout.

Beecher had the upper hand initially, but Drury came back with few right hands and took the bout in what was a fierce battle between the two forwards. The fight seemed to be in Beecher's favor.

Beecher is a top-30 overall, first-round pick from the 2019 draft, but has played for the Providence Bruins for most of his career thus far. Dressing for 47 games, the 22-year-old has seven goals and three assists, tallying 10 points on the Boston Bruins roster.

John Beecher's New Year's resolution is to remain with the Boston Bruins

John Beecher of the Boston Bruins realizes that his game is slipping in a manner that might see him get traded to another team. He made the starting roster at the beginning of the season, but could not muster up any points to complement his teammates.

In an interview with Joe Pohoryles of The Hockey News, Beecher weighed in on his status with the Boston Bruins, saying:

“It’s obviously part of the business sometimes, unfortunately. I’ve been able to go down [to Providence] and help that team win a bunch of games, have a ton of success and being able to log a bunch of minutes every night and get some different opportunities that may not have been there when I was up here, which completely makes sense.”

When asked about his New Year's resolution, the 22-year-old said:

"[To] stay in Boston."

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged Beecher's game and said:

“What we heard is he kept getting better and better. He kept showing that he’s fighting for a spot to get back up here. That’s why he’s the guy being recalled for an emergency situation.”

John Beecher, who seems to be struggling at the NHL level, also acknowledged his game and said he hopes to improve rather than being sent down to the minors.

“Nobody wants to be sent down and be away from your teammates that you were with the whole first half of the year. But happy to be back now and excited to hopefully get another chance," he said.

The Boston Bruins next play the Florida Panthers on April 6 at 3:30 PM EST to stay in the Presidents Trophy race.