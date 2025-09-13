WATCH: Connor McDavid walks out with country music superstar Morgan Wallen to conclude his "I'm The Problem Tour" in Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid joined country music star Morgan Wallen on stage in Edmonton to end Wallen’s "I’m The Problem Tour." The NHL player walked out with Wallen during the singer’s first of two shows at Commonwealth Stadium.
On Saturday, McDavid’s wife, Lauren, shared the moment on her Instagram story and tagged him.
Wallen also shared the video on his Instagram account from the tour, captioning it:
"Got em on skates"
The Edmonton show was part of the final stop of Wallen’s 2025 tour. McDavid, who previously said he enjoys Wallen’s music, spent time backstage with his favorite singer. In July 2023, McDavid told NHL.com:
"Anything Morgan Wallen. I just went to a Morgan Wallen show, it was amazing," while speaking about his music preference.
Even Connor McDavid's buddy and Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl knows about McDavid's liking for Wallen's music. Earlier in June, when asked about McDavid's music preference, he said:
"Country. Something Morgan Wallen, maybe."
Wallen had major success with his music. His fourth studio album, "I’m The Problem," reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for six weeks. His shows often combine music with moments that involve local stars.
McDavid’s stage appearance came after another strong season on the ice. Last season, he scored 26 goals and 74 assists for 100 points, leading the Oilers and ranking sixth in the NHL. He added 33 points in the playoffs, though Edmonton lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.
Connor McDavid takes time on new contract, Oilers reassure fans
Last week, Connor McDavid spoke about his contract with the Oilers. He is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million deal and is taking time before deciding on a new one.
“I’m trying to come up with a solution for everybody,” he said, via NHL.com. “I put everything I have into this and deserve to be paid what I feel is fair. With that being said, there is a salary cap and my only desire is to win, so trying to figure out that balance is tricky.”
Earlier, on September 3, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson also spoke about McDavid’s contract situation, saying:
“He wants to take his time to get his head exactly where he wants it to be before he says, ‘OK, here’s what I’m thinking.’ We’re not going to put pressure on him."
For now, Connor McDavid is focusing on preparing for the new season while keeping his options open.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama