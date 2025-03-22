Watch: Mathieu Olivier and Bokondji Imama exchange hits in spirited heavyweight tilt

A spirited heavyweight tilt broke out between Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier and Pittsburgh forward Bokondji Imama during the Penguins’ 6-3 win on Friday night. The fight erupted at 11:49 of the first period, with Pittsburgh holding a 1-0 lead at the time.

Both players dropped their gloves at center ice and grabbed hold of each other's jerseys as they exchanged blows. Olivier landed a couple of solid rights to Imama before his helmet came off during the fray. Imama tried to counter with a few punches of his own before the referees moved in to separate the combatants.

Watch the video here:

Both players received five-minute penalties for fighting.

The Penguins got goals from Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, Noel Acciari, Bokondji Imama and Evgeni Malkin. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic saved 45 of 48 shots.

"It was great. Even after the fight, I felt the crowd getting into it. Obviously, following up with a goal is just the cherry on top. So, It was nice." Imama said after the game.

Columbus got goals from Justin Danforth, Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.

The win improved the Penguins’ record to 29-32-10 on the season, while the Blue Jackets fell to 31-29-9.

Bokondji Imama, Penguins win 6-3 against Blue Jackets

Evgeni Malkin got Pittsburgh on the board just over five minutes in, slipping a smooth backhander in at the back post. Noel Acciari added another for the Penguins later in the first with his own backhand finish at 13:51.

Columbus answered quickly — just 16 seconds later — when Boone Jenner tipped a shot past the goalie to make it 2-1.

Pittsburgh responded right back, with Rickard Rakell tapping in a sharp pass from Bryan Rust at 14:53 to restore the two-goal lead.

Early in the second period, Justin Danforth brought Columbus within one after the puck deflected off him before Penguins defenseman Conor Timmins accidentally knocked it into his own net.

Bokondji Imama hammered a one-timer at 8:15 for his second NHL goal.

Sidney Crosby then scored his 25th goal of the season late in the second to give Pittsburgh a 5-2 lead. Early in the third, Kent Johnson narrowed the gap to 5-3 with a sharp wrist shot.

But Bryan Rust later put the game away with an empty-net goal, locking in the 6-3 win for Pittsburgh.

