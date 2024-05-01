Watch: Retiring Bruins announcer Jack Edwards calls referee Steve Kozari a coward on live TV

Longtime Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards is in his final season before retirement. Recently, he let his emotions get to him with a comment against the referee. At the end of the second period, Edwards called referee Steve Kozari a 'coward' on the Bruins' broadcast.

Kozari had called two penalties on Boston for roughing with just over 20 seconds left in the second. But when defenseman Charlie McAvoy wanted an explanation at the end of the period, the referee had already left the ice. Which, by the way, is completely normal.

"McAvoy is seeking an explanation from Steve Kozari, and Kozari is the first official to exit the ice. Coward!"

Jack Edwards had been known for some over-the-line comments, like joking about the weight of Bruins forward Patrick Maroon before he came to the Bruins. It seems that the veteran play-by-play broadcaster is not holding back in his final game. Despite the plethora of criticism that he has received over the years. Game 5 is the final home game for Jack Edwards.

Game 7, if there is one, will be broadcast nationally on ABC, so there will be no local broadcast in Boston.

Kozari gets heated earlier in the game

Earlier in the game, Kozari was showing his own emotions. During a break in play, Kozari was seen loudly speaking with McAvoy and David Pastrnak. When McAvoy tried to jump in, Kozari put his hand on him and told him to listen. It was not too different from a parent trying to settle down with their child.

The Bruins lead the series 3-1. While Toronto is coming off its first playoff series win in 19 years in 2023. They will need to win three straight to avoid losing in the first round again.