Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has received a three-game suspension following an outburst on Monday.

That happened after an outburst of frustration that saw him hurl his stick onto the ice after his team's overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Here's the video:

The league's decision was announced on Monday after a phone hearing with Hartman, where his unsportsmanlike conduct was thoroughly discussed.

The 29-year-old forward was visibly irked by what he perceived as a missed call by the officials, as Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin escaped penalty for a high-sticking incident late in the third period.

Hartman's frustration reached a boiling point when Jonathan Marchessault sealed the Golden Knights' victory with an empty-net goal in overtime. In a moment of heated emotion, Hartman flung his stick toward the officials, earning himself a 10-minute game misconduct penalty for using abusive language.

Department of Player Safety issues statement regarding three-game suspension of Ryan Hartman

This isn't the first time Ryan Hartman has found himself in hot water; his history as a repeat offender was taken into account during the deliberation process.

With seven fines and three suspensions over his decade-long career, including a recent two-game ban for tripping, Hartman's disciplinary record was a significant factor in determining the severity of his punishment.

"The game is over and Hartman is off the bench and into the tunnel when he chooses to return to the bench area and launch his stick onto the ice, in the direction of the officials and players from both teams," a Department of Player Safety official said in an explanation video.

"While we acknowledge Hartman's argument that he was not trying to hurt or hit anyone with his stick, Hartman himself acknowledges his actions are unprofessional, unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Because of the suspension, Ryan Hartman will now be sidelined for three home games for the Wild, who are vying for a wild-card spot in the standings. The Minnestoa Wild take on the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets in the coming week.

Apart from the suspension, Hartman will forfeit a substantial sum of $62,195.13, based on his average salary, with the money directed towards the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Despite his offensive contributions this season - 42 points in 68 games - Hartman's actions serve as a reminder that professionalism and sportsmanship must always be upheld, regardless of the outcome on the ice.