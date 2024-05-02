WATCH: Shaq makes star appearance on NHL on TNT with skateboard skates

The Stanley Cup playoffs are in full swing and NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal is one of the big names swept up in the craze. Shaq recently made yet another out-of-the-box appearance during a break on ‘NHL on TNT’.

This time, however, Shaq came riding a pair of skateboards strapped to his shoes. The NBA great donned a helmet and carried a hockey stick in his hand as he rolled his way onto the set.

Shaq looked quite wobbly and only skated briefly after making it on stage. Studio host Liam McHugh was clearly delighted to see the NBA icon enter the set on makeshift ‘skates’.

“Is that Shaq and are those skates?” Liam McHugh exclaimed.

This is not the first time Shaquille O'Neal has made an appearance in hockey gear on ‘NHL on TNT’. Just this past Saturday, Shaq took a stick and participated in a net-front demo with former NHLers Paul Bissonnette, Henrik Lundqvist, and Anson Carter, along with Liam McHugh.

‘Shaq Hyman’, as he is being referred to, might as well receive some real-time skating lessons, and one NHL great is up for the task.

Zach Hyman is open to giving Shaq skating lessons

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman has not missed the hockey hype around Shaquille O'Neal. Hyman is completely open to the idea of coaching Shaq to help him skate any time the NBA legend wants.

"If Shaq wants lessons, no problem. For free,” Zach Hyman remarked after O’Neal’s appearance on ‘NHL on TNT’. [H/T Yahoo Sports]

When asked about the 7-footer’s progress on ‘skates’, Hyman was quick to praise the NBA icon.

“He’s great, he just keeps improving. First he was in shoes, then he was on skateboards, so next he’ll be on real skates,” Hyman said.

He also claimed to be a ‘huge’ fan of the 4-time NBA champion. He said:

“I’m a huge Shaq fan, obviously an incredible basketball player and incredible panelist on TNT.”

The NBA great is now being called ‘Shaq Hyman’ for his hockey escapades, a reference to the Oilers forward. However, that has not always been the case.

In fact, Zach Hyman himself was called ‘Shaq Hyman’ back when he was playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Zach's ability to make his way in front of the net was often likened to Shaq's playing style which saw him make his way into the paint often.

Now that Hyman has voiced his thoughts on coaching the NBA great, it remains to be seen if fans will be treated to a collab between Shaq and Zach Hyman in the near future–possibly on the ice.