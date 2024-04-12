Watch: Sidney Crosby takes down Ben Chiarot who grabs No. 87 by the face 

A scuffle broke out between Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot in the second period during their matchup on Thursday night in the second period at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

As Crosby was moving with the puck, Chiarot blocked him. This sparked an angry reaction from Crosby, who immediately took Chiarot down the ice. In return, Chiarot grabbed Crosby's face.

Both Crosby and Chiarot received offsetting minor penalties for their roles in the altercation. Crosby was called for holding, while Chiarot was assessed a penalty for roughing.

Erik Karlsson scored in overtime with Sidney Crosby’s assist to give the Penguins a 6-5 victory in overtime against their division rivals. His game-winning assist proved to be a milestone moment, marking Crosby’s 1000th career assist.

"You've got to find ways to win," said Crosby post-game. "We still have to learn from this, and we have been in these situations and done a better job in certain ones than others, but the fact is it's not always going to go perfect."

Sidney Crosby finished with a goal and two assists, moving past Hall of Famer Phil Esposito for 10th on the NHL's all-time scoring list in the process.

Sidney Crosby’s Penguins snatch 6-5 overtime win vs Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins edged out the Detroit Red Wings in a high-scoring game on Thursday night. The Penguins secured the second wild card position in the Eastern Conference playoff race, edging past the Red Wings and Washington Capitals by one point.

The Penguins jumped out to a 1-0 lead early in the first period on a goal from Drew O'Connor. But Lucas Raymond responded minutes later to tie it up for the Red Wings. Kris Letang reestablished the Pittsburgh lead, only to see Raymond light the lamp again with just seconds left in the period to make it 2-2.

In the second, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust struck in quick succession to give the Penguins a 4-2 advantage. Detroit's Jeff Petry brought the Red Wings back within one with a late power-play goal to end the period with 4-3.

The back-and-forth continued in the third. Jeff Carter scored short-handed for Pittsburgh to make it 5-3.

Dylan Larkin and Raymond led a late rally for Detroit, with Larkin scoring at 12:56 and Raymond completing his hat trick at 14:53 to tie the game 5-5.

However, Erik Karlsson scored in overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 6-5 victory and enhancing their playoff chances:

“I give our players a lot of credit for just digging in and competing,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “We're competing hard, and I love that about this group right now. Their care factor is really high, and they're doing everything they can to get into the playoffs.”

The Penguins face the Boston Bruins next on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.