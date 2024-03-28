Watch: Tanner Jeannot's fight with Trent Frederic leaves the latter bleeding 

In a tilt between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot got into a melee with center Trent Frederic three and a half minutes into the opening frame of the game.

In the bout between the forwards, Jeannot managed to take the upper hand of the fight and left Frederic bleeding around the Bruins forward's left eye. Both were given a 5-minute major fighting penalty, where no harm was done by either team.

Expand Tweet

Also serving penalties in the game, James Van Riemsdyk got called for a holding call, at over 12 minutes in the first period. During the second period, Steve Stamkos got called for a tripping penalty, at 7 and a half minutes.

Anthony Duclair got called for tripping with a minute and 40 seconds remaining in the second period as well.

Tanner Jeannot returned from a lower-body injury that had him sidelined for 21 out of 22 games this season. He started skating for the team again on March 14.

His reputation as a gritty skater and the toughness he possesses make him an agile forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Through 46 games this season, he has six goals and seven assists, tallying 13 points. Jeannot was acquired by the Lightning last year at the 2023 NHL trade deadline.

The Tampa Bay Lightning came out victorious in the end with a 3-1 win over the Bruins at the Amalie Arena.

Tanner Jeannot records an assist in an overtime victory over Ducks

The March 24 game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks was a competitive night based on both team's gameplay. Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot recorded an assist in the matchup.

Anaheim broke the ice at 13 minutes 49 seconds into the first period of the game, meanwhile, Anthony Duclair tied the contest at 1 apiece around the middle of the second period. Tampa Bay's Luke Glendening scored another in the second frame to take the lead with three minutes left in the second period.

The Glendening goal is where Tanner Jeannot had set up the centerman to score and give Tampa Bay the lead. However, the Ducks did not go away and scored in the third period of the game just 2 and a half minutes into the frame.

The night remained competitive throughout, forcing overtime to decide a winner. In overtime, Tampa Bay forward Anthony Cirelli scored the winner as the Lightning took the game 3-2 in what was an entertaining bout between both clubs.

Tampa Bay Lightning will play the New York Islanders next on Saturday.