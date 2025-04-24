Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin put on a show during the first period of Game 3 against the Dallas Stars in the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

With the Avalanche on the power play midway through the first period, Nichushkin took the puck and proceeded to skate circles around the Dallas defense, eventually beating goalie Jake Oettinger with a sick move.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Valeri Nichuskin undressed Dallas blue liner Thomas Harley and then left former Avalanche Matt Duchene standing like a statue, unable to figure out what to do.

The goal was Valeri Nichushkin’s first of the postseason, with defensemen Sam Malinski and Samuel Girard getting the assists. The lead would hold after 20 minutes, with the two teams playing a tight-checking game.

Valeri Nichushkin’s resilience has earned him trust of teammates

Nichushkin has been successful for the Colorado Avalanche this season - Source: Imagn

Valeri Nichuskin has come a long way since his six-month suspension roughly a year ago. Nichushkin ran into personal issues that prompted the Russian winger to enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

But since being eligible to return to the ice in mid-November, Nichushkin has turned over a new leaf. He’s been a solid contributor to the team and has convinced his team that things are going well for him personally.

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar had this to say about Valeri Nichushkin’s personal life, according to the Associated Press:

“His personal life’s in a really good spot. I’m just really happy for him and proud that he put in the work."

Nichushkin has not shown any signs indicating he’s not fully committed to playing hockey.

His resilience has earned Nichushkin the admiration of his teammates. Colorado forward Logan O’Connor added, per the AP via Yahoo! Sports:

“Anyone that goes through that personal adversity, it’s hard not to root for them. The comeback he’s had has been remarkable. To play at the level he has, it’s definitely something that guys are proud of for him, and we certainly root for him all the time.”

Nichushkin’s return this season came at a time when the Avalanche needed him most. The team was dealing with significant injury issues, and lacking a top-six winger who could carry the offense. That’s when Nichushkin returned to the ice, helping the Avalanche shake off an uncharacteristic slow start.

Now, in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, Nichushkin has proven his value on the team. That situation has earned praise from Colorado GM Chris MacFarland, who stated:

“I look at what he’s done on the ice and what he’s had to go through, and again, have the utmost faith in him that he’s in a great place, and he’ll continue to grind it out here for us and be a good player.”

It seems that Valeri Nichushkin has put his personal issues well behind him and can look ahead to playing meaningful hockey games this spring.

