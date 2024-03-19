Watch: WHL Semifinals pause to honor Konstantin Koltsov with a minute of silence

The hockey world mourned the loss of former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov this week.

A minute of silence was held before a recent WHL Semifinals matchup between the Dynamo Neva Women and Agidel Ufa Women, providing a somber pause to remember Koltsov's life and career.

Watch the video here:

Koltsov worked as a coach for Salavat Yulaev, where he had played before and helped the team secure their championship in 2008.

He tragically passed away at age 42 from an apparent suicide, as reported by authorities.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue,” The Miami-Dade Police Department told CNN.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov … No foul play is suspected.”

Koltsov played for Belarus in the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL for three seasons, from 2003 to 2006.

Hockey teams paid tribute to Konstantin Koltsov

Salavat Yulaev made an official statement on Tuesday about Koltsov’s death.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, passed away. He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever written himself in the history of our club ... May he rest in peace," the official statement said.

The Pittsburgh Penguins offered their condolences to Koltsov’s family and friends on X (formerly known as Twitter). He played 144 games for the NHL franchise.

Konstantin Koltsov was dating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka since June 2021, per People.

Sabalenka referred to Koltsov as "the best man in the world” and said that he “makes me happy every day” in an Instagram post in 2022.

Sabalenka, the No. 2 ranked women's tennis player in the world, was defeated in the fourth round at Indian Wells, California, last week and is set to participate in the upcoming Miami Open later this week.