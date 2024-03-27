WATCH: WWE star Jey Uso finally attends Blackhawks game, relishes Chicago-special deep dish pizza

WWE Superstar Jey Uso finally got to cross off a major item on his sports bucket list this week, attending his first-ever NHL game. It was not just any game, but a Chicago Blackhawks home matchup against the Calgary Flames at the iconic United Center.

Jey, one-half of the popular Usos tag team, had previously told WWE interviewer Jackie Redmond of his desire to experience the energy of an NHL contest in person. Making good on her promise, Jackie brought the wrestling star out to Blackhawks versus Flames, while WWE was in Chicago for Monday Night Raw.

Documenting the outing on social media, Jackie captured Jey's palpable excitement leading up to the face-off. Jey donned a customized Chicago Pride Jersey for the occasion.

The lifelong sports fan was clearly in awe soaking in the electric, fast-paced action of NHL hockey live for the first time.

To complete the Chicago experience, Jey finally got to savor the city's famous deep-dish pizza.

Another WWE star CM Punk also attended the Chicago game with Jey.

Chicago Blackhawks secure a 3-1 win against the Flames

Chicago controlled the game from the start in their 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames Tuesday night. The Blackhawks capitalized on two early power play chances to grab a 2-0 first-period lead. Seth Jones hammered home a slapshot for the first goal just minutes into the game.

Jason Dickinson then buried a cross-ice feed from Joey Anderson for Chicago's second tally. Dickinson struck again in the third period to extend the lead to 3-0. Rookie Landon Slaggert recorded his first NHL point with the secondary assist on Dickinson's second goal of the night.

Calgary finally got to score when MacKenzie Weegar wristed a shot past Petr Mrazek. But that was the one missed for Mrazek, who stopped 38 of 39 shots to secure the win.

The Blackhawks offense kept pressure on the Flames all game, outshooting them 34-31. Jason Dickinson's two goals led the offensive attack, while assists from Slaggert and Anderson contributed to the multi-goal effort.

Next, they'll face the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre.