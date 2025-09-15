Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina turns back the clock with throwback picture on 'little brother' Trevor's 33rd birthday

NHL great Wayne Gretzky's family celebrated his son Trevor’s 33rd birthday over the weekend, with siblings marking the occasion on Instagram.

On Sunday, Gretzky’s eldest daughter Paulina shared two stories in tribute to her younger brother. The first was a throwback photo from their childhood, showing a young Trevor standing on the ice alongside Paulina, their mother Janet and Wayne Gretzky suited up in LA Kings gear.

Paulina captioned the image:

“To my little brother…”

Her second story featured a more recent snapshot where she posed alongside Trevor, who was smiling in a light-colored Los Angeles Rams jersey with the number 99 and a black cap. Paulina sported a cropped orange Denver Broncos top paired with denim shorts.

“Happy Birthday @trevorgetzky,” she wished him in the caption.

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky, @tygretzky

Trevor’s brother Ty Gretzky also marked the milestone with a family photo on his own Instagram story. In the black-and-white picture, Ty was seen sitting with one of his children while Trevor sits nearby holding another, accompanied by the message:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @trevorgretzky Love you dude.”

Trevor Gretzky is the middle child of the Gretzky family, born in 1992. Unlike his father, he pursued baseball playing in the Chicago Cubs organization after being selected in the 2011 MLB Draft. He later spent time with the Los Angeles Angels system before stepping away from professional sports. Alongside Paulina and Ty, the Gretzky siblings also include Tristan and Emma.

Wayne Gretzky's son Trevor welcomed baby ‘Wayne William’

Earlier this month, Trevor Gretzky and his partner Ashley Malinchak welcomed their second child, a baby boy named in honor of the Great One himself.

Trevor later announced the news on Instagram sharing a photo of the newborn dressed in a white onesie and matching hat embroidered with the name “Wayne William”. The baby was pictured resting on a blanket beside a stuffed animal.

“I love you Buddy G,” Trevor captioned the post.

The couple are already parents to a daughter named Phoenix. With the arrival of their son, the Gretzky family continues to grow. Just last month, Wayne’s youngest daughter Emma and her partner Stone Eby welcomed a baby boy, Walter.

The newest arrival brings Wayne Gretzky’s grandchild count to seven. His eldest daughter, Paulina and her husband pro golfer Dustin Johnson share two sons, Tatum and River. Trevor now has two children, Phoenix and Wayne William. His son Ty and wife Sara are parents to two daughters, Sicily and Vienna, while Emma and Stone recently introduced Walter to the family.

