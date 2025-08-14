Wayne Gretzky's youngest daughter Emma welcomes newborn son Walter with partner Stone Eby; The Great One's sixth grandchild

This week, Wayne Gretzky’s youngest daughter Emma Gretzky announced the arrival of her newborn son Walter with partner Stone Eby. The happy news marks the sixth grandchild for the NHL legend known as The Great One.On Tuesday, Emma shared a three-photo carousel on Instagram to introduce Walter to the world. The first photo showed Walter peacefully sleeping swaddled in a grey camouflage blanket with a light blue hat.“Walter Boone-Gretzky Eby🩵08/11/2025🩵”The second image captured him wrapped in a pale blue blanket and striped hospital beanie, resting against Emma’s chest. The third picture featured a close-up of Walter lying on a blanket. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this year in June, Emma and Eby had shared that the couple were expecting a baby boy. Stone Eby is a former SMU Mustangs tight end and the couple has been together for over two years.Wayne Gretzky now has six grandchildren with Walter’s arrival. His eldest daughter Paulina Gretzky and husband Dustin Johnson share two sons, Tatum, born January 19, 2015, and River, born June 12, 2017. His son Ty Gretzky and wife Sara have two daughters, Sicily, born September 29, 2021, and Vienna, born in August 2023. Trevor Gretzky and fiancee Ashley welcomed their first child, daughter Phoenix, on July 28, 2023.Wayne Gretzky attended daughter Emma’s SMU graduationEarlier this year in May, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Emma graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Her mom Janet Jones Gretzky celebrated the milestone by sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram.The reel opened with childhood photos of Emma and her brother Tristan, set to Ellie Goulding’s How Long Will I Love You. It first showed Tristan at Yankee Stadium in his blue convocation gown for his New York University graduation, before switching to Emma wearing her SMU cap and gown.In the caption, Janet mentioned how proud of her kids she was. She also congratulated Stone Eby who graduated at the same time.&quot;Congratulations to Tristan and Emma Graduates from NYU and SMU. It took a village of love and support from so many of our loved ones thank you. So very Proud they both did it with determination, strength and Love ♥️ Also congrats @willdewitt22 @stoneeby.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmma earned her degree from the Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education &amp; Human Development with the ceremony held at McFarlin Auditorium. Wayne and Janet were there for the big day. Janet was dressed in an all-black outfit with a tie and sweater, while Wayne wore a classic two-piece suit. They posed for family pictures later.