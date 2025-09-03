Wayne Gretzky's eldest son Trevor welcomes second child with partner Ashley, named after the Great One

NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s eldest son Trevor Gretzky and his partner Ashley Malinchak expanded their family with the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. The couple are already parents to a daughter named Phoenix.On Tuesday, Trevor Gretzky shared the happy news on Instagram posting a photo of his newborn son dressed in a white onesie and matching hat. The outfit featured the name “Wayne William” across the front. The baby was pictured resting on a blanket beside a stuffed animal.“I love you Buddy G.,” Trevor captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast month, Wayne Gretzky’s youngest daughter Emma and her partner Stone Eby celebrated the arrival of their newborn son Walter. Emma shared a heartfelt three-photo carousel on Instagram to introduce Walter to the world.The first click showed the baby peacefully sleeping swaddled in a grey camouflage blanket and wearing a light blue hat. The second captured him wrapped in a pale blue blanket and striped hospital beanie resting against Emma’s chest, while the final close-up revealed Walter lying calmly on a blanket.With baby Wayne’s arrival, Gretzky now has seven grandchildren. His eldest daughter Paulina Gretzky and her husband Dustin Johnson share two sons, Tatum and River. Gretzky’s son Ty and his wife Sara have two daughters, Sicily and Vienna.Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina hinted at new music projectEarlier this summer, Wayne Gretzky’s eldest daughter Paulina Gretzky gave fans a surprise peek at what appears to be new music. She shared a mysterious Instagram story showing her car’s infotainment screen connected via Bluetooth to an iPhone.Displayed on the screen was a track titled “If These Heels Co…” credited to Paulina herself. In the caption, she simply wrote:“Stay tuned”Paulina, known for her work as a model, singer, social media personality and actress, has previously appeared in films such as Grown Ups 2 (2013) and Fame (2009). She has pursued music since at least 2005 when she performed the song “Collecting Dust” on MTV’s Laguna Beach.In recent months, Paulina has been working closely with American country singer Tyler Reeve. Earlier this year, she shared photos from a studio session in Nashville, showing her at a mixing console alongside Reeve, as well as selfies and candid shots of their time together.This is not the first time the duo hinted at a collaboration. Last December, Paulina posted Instagram stories suggesting a holiday music project with Reeve at the SpiritMusic studio, where framed plaques of hits like Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” and Chris Janson’s “Good Vibes” were on display.She also shared photos with Reeve, country star Chris Young, and songwriter Trannie Anderson, all posed in front of a festive Christmas tree adorned with decorations and a neon sign reading “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”