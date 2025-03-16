Wayne Gretzky's son Trevor spends day out with partner Ashley Malinchak and daughter Phoenix at the golf course

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky's son Trevor enjoyed some quiet family time at a golf course this weekend with his partner Ashley Malinchak and their two-year-old daughter Phoenix.

On Saturday, he shared a clip from their day out on his Instagram stories featuring Ashley and Phoenix. In the clip, Ashley practiced her golf swing while wearing a white athletic top, blue leggings and white sneakers.

Their daughter Phoenix was dressed in a green floral dress and stood nearby watching her mother. The video showed Ashley taking a tee shot with a driver on a well-maintained golf course.

Like his father, Trevor Gretzky also pursued a career in sports but later transitioned to acting. He signed with the Chicago Cubs in 2011 and played in their minor league system, later joining the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. He left baseball in 2016 and moved into acting, appearing in films such as Mile 22 (2018), Spiral (2021), and American Siege (2022).

Trevor and Ashley Malinchak originally got engaged in April 2023 after he proposed to her in front of their families.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina and son Tristan link up in Orlando

Earlier last month, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, Paulina Gretzky, shared photos from a trip to Epcot at Walt Disney World in Orlando on her Instagram. She was accompanied by her brother, Tristan Gretzky, and friends.

In one image, Paulina can be seen wearing a red cap and white jacket while watching fireworks. Other pictures saw her posing with three friends in front of the display. She was also seen sitting on a bench with her interior designer friend Amy Lee McArdle, sipping drinks.

“A𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗇𝖽 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗅𝖽 𝗂𝗇 𝖽𝖺𝗒,” Paulina captioned the post.

Tristan Gretzky appeared in multiple clicks including one where he posed near a cart labeled "Maple Popcorn." Another photo showed him with Paulina’s friend India Warrender standing under blue and purple glowing lights. The final image saw the group wearing 3D glasses while on a theme park ride.

Paulina, born in 1988, is the eldest daughter of Wayne and Janet Gretzky. She has pursued a career in music and modeling. Last week, she shared a carousel of pictures from her collaboration session with American country music artist Tyler Reeve at a Nashville record studio.

Tristan, born in 2000, is pursuing a golf career instead of hockey. He played for Pepperdine University before transferring to New York University.

