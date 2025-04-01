Wayne Gretzky's son Trevor shares dad's legendary NHL journey in a heartfelt Instagram video

Legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s son Trevor showcased his father’s career and achievements on Instagram. Trevor, a pro baseball player-turned-movie actor and filmmaker, shared an AI-generated highlight reel featuring the highlights of his father’s hockey journey.

The reel begins by announcing Gretzky’s birth in 1961 before touching upon the first chapter of his stellar and prolific career: the 378 goals and 139 assists a 10-year-old Wayne scored in a single season for the Brantford Nadrofsky Steelers.

The reel then recaps the early professional hockey years of the "The Great One": His time at Indianapolis Racers and Edmonton Oilers before a recreation of the famous shot of Wayne Gretzky holding the Stanley Cup aloft for the first time in 1984.

Gretzky’s moments with the Los Angeles Kings (1988), breaking Gordie Howe’s points record (1989), the Canada Cup win (1991) and his final stop - the New York Rangers - were also mentioned.

Trevor Gretzky shared a tribute video for his father and NHL icon Wayne Gretzky on Instagram (Credit: IG/@trevorgretzky)

"The Great One” was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1999 on his retirement, becoming the 10th player for whom the three-year waiting period was waived.

Gretzky has gone on to have a successful and lucrative career in sports. He was chosen as the executive director of the Canadian Men’s Hockey team for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was here that Gretzky went on his now-famous explosive rant.

"Because I'm tired of people taking shots at Canadian hockey. When we do it, we're hooligans. When Europeans do it, it's okay because they're not tough or they're not dirty. That's a crock of crap," Gretzky said.

Ex-NHLer calls out Wayne Gretzky over close ties with US President Trump

Wayne Gretzky’s public image has taken a hit in recent months over his perceived relations with US President Donald Trump, with the latter’s heavy tariffs on Canadian exports to the US sparking political tensions. Trump has also repeatedly said that Canada should join the US as its 51st state, for which Gretzky would be a great choice as governor.

Former NHL goalie and Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek called on Gretzky to take a public stand. In a text interview with the Associated Press, Hasek wrote:

“The whole world saw Wayne at a party at the American President’s home. It is not surprising to me that Canadian people are asking about the attitude of a man who is a Canadian icon. To be honest, I am also interested in his attitude. He must know best why he does not express himself on this.”

Per AP, Wayne Gretzky did not respond to their requests for a comment.

