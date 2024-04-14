"We are focused on a myriad of issues": Arizona Coyotes owner issues statement amid talks of Utah move

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo spoke to the media regarding the uncertain future of the Coyotes franchise, amid speculation about relocation to Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Coyotes franchise has been the center of controversy for the past two years, to the point, that the sale of the team has become inevitable.

In a recently issued statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Alex Meruelo, that said,

"There has been a lot of discussion in recent days about the future of the Arizona Coyotes. I understand and empathize with the concerns of our fans, our community, our partners, our players, our front office and all of our team members. I hope to address these issues as soon as I am able to speak on the topics.

"We are focused on a myriad of issues that are unresolved, and therefore we are unable to make any official public comments at this time. However, you have my commitment that I am going to speak on all of these issues and publicly address all of your concerns as promptly as possible."

Expand Tweet

The Coyotes franchise was relocated to the City of Phoenix back in 1996, which used to be the old Winnipeg Jets team. The team has been playing at the Mullet Arena for the past two seasons, which lacks a full NHL-sized rink.

Arizona Coyotes set to play final two games in Arizona

The Arizona Coyotes franchise is set to play the final two games of the season and perhaps the final two games in franchise history.

For the franchise, it was a solid run in the City of Phoenix for almost three decades of hockey. However, reports of the team being sold as soon as the season ends or by June at the latest are circulating.

After their matchup with the Coyotes in Vancouver, Rick Tocchet, head coach of the Canucks said in a statement about those associated with the franchise,

“They’re devastated, of course,”

Head coach of the Arizona Coyotes, Andre Tourigny, said to reporters after the matchup,

“We did not manage our distraction really well the first time."

The Arizona Coyotes will face the Calgary Flames on April 14, and then the Edmonton Oilers to close out their respective season on April 17.