"We can't go through this again": Nick Foligno issues blunt message for Chicago Blackhawks team after disappointing season

The Chicago Blackhawks closed out their 2023 season with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings. After the game, veteran forward Nick Foligno had a blunt message for his teammates - things need to change next season.

"We can't go through this again," Nick Foligno said to reporters. "I want to change. We can’t go through this again. And I certainly won’t allow it. Either the mindset changes from the group or personnel changes. That’s just the way it is in the NHL."

It was a disappointing season for the Blackhawks, who finished with a 23-53-6 record.

Nick Foligno went on to say that he was appreciative of his teammates' efforts but emphasized that the entire organization needs to improve quickly.

"I'm looking for the positives and things that we can build off of, and that’s why it’s so disappointing," Nick Foligno said.

"We want to feel good about yourself going into the offseason. But then again, we are a team that needs to make some changes here, and this isn’t good enough."

It was a rough campaign, but with the second-best lottery odds, Chicago will have a chance to add an impact player at the 2024 NHL draft in late June.

Nick Foligno’s Blackhawks lose 5-4 in overtime to the LA Kings

The Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings played a thrilling game that went to overtime on Sunday night. The Blackhawks ultimately fell 5-4 to the Kings in the extra period.

Rookie Lukas Reichel opened the scoring for the Blackhawks late in the first period. He broke in alone on a breakaway and beat Kings goalie Cam Talbot with a backhand deke to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

The Kings responded in the second period with a tying goal from Viktor Arvidsson. He blasted a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Philip Danault to make it 1-1.

Los Angeles grabbed their first lead of the night in the second when Quinton Byfield scored a power-play goal on a cross-crease pass from Danault. The Kings extended their lead to 3-1 just over a minute later when Trevor Moore found the back of the net.

The Blackhawks rallied in the third period. Tyler Johnson cut the deficit to one with a power-play wrist shot early in the frame. Joey Anderson then tied the game at 3-3 by driving to the net and tucking in a backhand shot.

Chicago briefly took a 4-3 lead after Ryan Donato tipped in a shot from MacKenzie Entwistle. But the Kings came back again, with Arvidsson scoring his second of the game on the power play with the goalie pulled to force overtime.

The extra period lasted just six seconds, as Adrian Kempe won it for Los Angeles with a wrist shot from the right circle.