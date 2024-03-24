Leon Draisaitl reflects on Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs - "Tough to win any games when you give up 5"

The Edmonton Oilers took on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The Oilers lost 6-3, despite dominating with 39 shots on net as opposed to 29 for the Leafs.

Oilers center Leon Draisaitl reflected on the loss in a post game interview. He rued his team's poor start to the game, conceding five goals in the first two periods.

Expand Tweet

"I think they probably capitalized on every single one of their chances and we gave up a little too much in the first 40 minutes"

He added:

"It's tough to win any games when you give up 5 goals. Something to clean up."

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored five straight goals in the first two periods, with the Oilers trying to mount a three-goal comeback in the third frame. The comeback fell short after Auston Matthews scored an empty net goal with two minutes remaining in the contest.

Leon Draisaitl scores the game-winner in overtime

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring after only nine minutes from a Matias Ekholm assist. Newly acquired forward Adam Henrique scored five minutes later near the 15-minute mark of the first period.

However, Montreal made a strong comeback with Nick Suzuki scoring a shot off his back skate. The goal was assisted by Juraj Slafkovsky and David Savard.

After a back-and-forth deadlock until the two-minute overtime mark, the lineup formation of the Edmonton Oilers connected in a tic-tac-toe type of play that resulted in a laser by Leon Draisaitl on the net

The Edmonton Oilers next face Ottawa Senators on Sunday.