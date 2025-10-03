"We're gonna burn this thing down": Leon Draisaitl's wedding clip shows Oilers star rallying guests at the French chateau 

Earlier this summer, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl married Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins in a fairytale ceremony at Château d’Estoublon in Provence, France. The multi-day celebration featured a weekend of food, music and revelry in the south of France.This week, the couple’s wedding cinematographers shared a highlight reel capturing the most upbeat moments of the festivities. The video opened with Leon Draisaitl rallying guests by declaring: “Yeah, we’re gonna burn this thing down” before cutting to quick clips of Desjardins jumping with excitement and shouting, “I’m getting married today.”The caption from Plustwo Films read:“We’re gonna burn this thing down. Spoiler alert: the château is still standing after the wedding party.”“Good clichés count, right? @drat_29 and @celestedesjardins had the best three days of their lives celebrating love in France. Fantastic weather, marvelous food, high vibes and unforgettable emotions.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe montage featured snippets of the reception from the couple’s first dances to late-night partying inside the château with guests waving napkins, cheering and singing along to the band. Other flashes showed Desjardins’ bridal looks, Leon Draisaitl dancing with the party and the couple beaming together on the garden dance floor.The team credited a roster of top planners and vendors including Ashley Pigott Events for design, Alice Mahran for photography and Helen Traiteur for catering in the caption.Leon Draisaitl's wife reminisces Lauren McDavid taking a shot before maid of honor speechOn Tuesday, Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins shared an inside look into the couple’s summer wedding in France by posting a set of recap photos on Instagram stories. One of the pictures showed Celeste’s bridal party lined up for a shot of tequila before giving their speeches.The group included Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren McDavid, who wore a sleek ivory satin gown matching the other maids of honor. Joining them at the podium was Celeste’s grandmother, who emceed the reception in an elegant black dress and joined in on the toast.In her caption, Celeste called the group 'legends' for rallying around her grandmother.“My beautiful maids of honour taking a shot of tequila with our emcee Grammy before their speeches. Legends. ‘Because tequila makes you smarter’ – gram.”Lauren reposted the story on her account.Earlier this week, Celeste’s mother Chantal Desjardins also shared a carousel of never-before-seen snapshots from the celebration. A black and white photo showed Leon and Celeste kissing in front of a fountain, while another captured the couple posing with Chantal who wore a one-shoulder black gown and Celeste’s father Rob Desjardins in formalwear.