"We're not in rebuild mode yet": Captain Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar give their thoughts after Avs acquire Brock Nelson

The Colorado Avalanche made a big splash at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran forward Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders in a four-player deal.

Team leaders Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar weighed in on the trade following Colorado's 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. When asked about his initial reaction to the deal, captain Nathan MacKinnon said:

"Yeah, I know Brock from over the years. We had the same strength coach, so we've been at the same camps. Really excited — he’s an amazing player. Yeah, I’m really happy."

On what the trade says about the team's championship aspirations, MacKinnon added:

"We have to. This is our year. It’s up to us. There’s no other way — we’re not in rebuild mode yet."

Makar echoed his teammate's excitement about adding Nelson's talent and experience.

"I heard we got Nelson, gave up some good pieces, but he seems like a great guy and awesome player as well. So we're really excited to have him."

Nelson has scored 20 goals and 43 points in 61 games for the Islanders this season. His production ranks him fourth among Avalanche in goals and points. The 33-year-old brings 295 career goals and over 574 points to his new club.

Colorado also acquired forward William Dufour with the deal but gave up defenseman Oliver Kylington, prospect Calum Ritchie, a first-round pick and a conditional pick.

Colorado Avalanche HC Jared Bednar's thoughts on acquiring Brock Nelson

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar had high praise for the team's acquisition of center Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders. After the Avalanche's 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks, Bednar said:

“It’s a huge add. Huge add. Looking at how hard it is, come playoff time, and you’re adding a player of Brock’s caliber, center position, big, long, strong, can skate, highly productive, getting better with age.”

Bednar highlighted Brock Nelson's size, skating ability, production and 200-foot play as major assets. He noted that adding a player of Nelson's caliber at the center position is difficult to do, especially nearing the trade deadline.

The coach emphasized Nelson's consistency in scoring 30+ goals in most seasons, labeling him a highly productive player that continues to get better with age.

