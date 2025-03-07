  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Colorado Avalanche
  • "We're not in rebuild mode yet": Captain Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar give their thoughts after Avs acquire Brock Nelson

"We're not in rebuild mode yet": Captain Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar give their thoughts after Avs acquire Brock Nelson

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 07, 2025 10:50 GMT
NHL: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Avs acquire Brock Nelson - Source: Imagn

The Colorado Avalanche made a big splash at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran forward Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders in a four-player deal.

Ad

Team leaders Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar weighed in on the trade following Colorado's 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. When asked about his initial reaction to the deal, captain Nathan MacKinnon said:

"Yeah, I know Brock from over the years. We had the same strength coach, so we've been at the same camps. Really excited — he’s an amazing player. Yeah, I’m really happy."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

On what the trade says about the team's championship aspirations, MacKinnon added:

"We have to. This is our year. It’s up to us. There’s no other way — we’re not in rebuild mode yet."

Makar echoed his teammate's excitement about adding Nelson's talent and experience.

"I heard we got Nelson, gave up some good pieces, but he seems like a great guy and awesome player as well. So we're really excited to have him."
Ad
Ad

Nelson has scored 20 goals and 43 points in 61 games for the Islanders this season. His production ranks him fourth among Avalanche in goals and points. The 33-year-old brings 295 career goals and over 574 points to his new club.

Colorado also acquired forward William Dufour with the deal but gave up defenseman Oliver Kylington, prospect Calum Ritchie, a first-round pick and a conditional pick.

Colorado Avalanche HC Jared Bednar's thoughts on acquiring Brock Nelson

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar had high praise for the team's acquisition of center Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders. After the Avalanche's 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks, Bednar said:

Ad
“It’s a huge add. Huge add. Looking at how hard it is, come playoff time, and you’re adding a player of Brock’s caliber, center position, big, long, strong, can skate, highly productive, getting better with age.”
Ad

Bednar highlighted Brock Nelson's size, skating ability, production and 200-foot play as major assets. He noted that adding a player of Nelson's caliber at the center position is difficult to do, especially nearing the trade deadline.

The coach emphasized Nelson's consistency in scoring 30+ goals in most seasons, labeling him a highly productive player that continues to get better with age.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी