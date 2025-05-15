"Welcome to LA Marner & Matthews": NHL fans react as new LA Kings new GM Ken Holland makes his thoughts clear on new trades

The LA Kings ended their search for a new GM by hiring former Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers executive Ken Holland.

As soon as news broke, Holland laid out his vision for the LA Kings. According to Kings’ reporter Dennis Bernstein, Holland stated:

“I don't want to screw it up...This is a really good hockey team, I want to add some pieces, make some trades…”

Holland’s comments were met with a flurry of fan reaction, showing their anticipation at what Holland might have up his sleeve.

Here’s what some fans had to say:

“Welcome to LA Marner AND Matthews,” a fan opined.

“Trade Doughty for Nurse. Younger, bigger, tougher signed for 4 more years,” this fan weighed in.

“Marner ---> Kings,” another fan wrote on X.

Meanwhile, other fans didn’t sound quite as optimistic regarding Ken Holland’s thoughts. These fans took to X to make their thoughts known:

“Just please don't trade away the future. Don't trade QB, Spence or Clarke - nor any other prospects that are coming up,” a fan remarked.

“Bye Spence 😭” this fan posted on X.

“From a Holland survivor: he telegraphs everything. He will do what he says,” another fan stated.

LA Kings fans will be eager to see Holland in action as they look to get over the hump that has become the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings have lost to the Oilers four years in a row in the first round of the playoffs.

So, Holland’s first order of business will be to build a team that can get past Edmonton.

Holland the “absolute best option” for LA Kings

Ken Hollan led the Red Wings to three Stanley Cups in 21 seasons - Source: Imagn

LA Kings president Luc Robitaille addressed the media, making his thoughts known about why the club chose Ken Holland as its next GM.

Robitaille was quoted by NHL.com, stating:

"As we did our due diligence, we identified Ken as the absolute best option and acted decisively to make him our general manager.”

The Kings moved on from former GM Rob Blake following the team’s first-round elimination. The club’s GM chair didn’t stay vacant for long as there is a summer full of activity ahead of Holland.

In that regard, Robitaille expanded on why Holland was the right choice:

"His track record of success is undeniable, and after our conversations with him we were clearly convinced he was the right person for us at this time. He has the experience to lead us on the proper path that will help us win now and compete for the Stanley Cup."

Holland was the GM in Detroit for 21 seasons, winning three Stanley Cups. He was also the mastermind behind the current Edmonton Oilers squad that has now clinched its second-straight Western Conference Final appearance.

Holland will be looking to add to his 1,145 wins, fifth-most among GMs in NHL history, with the Kings this upcoming season.

