What happened to Ivan Fedotov? Full list of IIHF sanctions levied on Russian goaltender

Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov, club CKSA Moscow, and the Russian Hockey Federation were handed down a significant list of sanctions on Saturday.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) levied a strong punishment on Ivan Fedotov in connection to contract issues between the Philadelphia Flyers and the KHL’s CSKA Moscow, insider Frank Seravalli reported on the Daily Faceoff.

Here is a breakdown of the sanctions:

Fedotov is banned from representing Russia in international competitions, including the Olympics, for a three-year period.

Fedotov cannot play for six months on any club if and when he leaves the NHL.

The CSKA Moscow hockey club has a two-year transfer ban, impacting all international signings and trades.

Lastly, the Russian Hockey Federation was slapped with a one-million Swiss Franc penalty, the equivalent of $1.1 million.

The sanctions come on the heels of the IIHF’s ruling on the Ivan Fedotov contract situation. The IIHF determined that Fedotov had breached his contract by playing in the KHL while under contract with the Flyers.

According to IIHF rules, players under contract in one league cannot play in another until the first contract has ended. Since Fedotov was technically signed under a one-year entry-level deal with Philadelphia, his appearances in the KHL were deemed a breach of contract.

Fedotov returned to the NHL at the end of this year’s regular season to help the Flyers in their playoff push. The Flyers threw Fedotov into action, particularly following Carter Hart’s departure from the team.

Fedotov is signed until the 2025-2026 season. He’ll be eligible to play for the Flyers as long as he doesn’t play for any other club.

Ivan Fedotov to play a big role next season

With Ivan Fedotov under contract for the next two seasons, the Flyers hope he can play a big role next season.

But there seems to be a long road ahead. Fedotov appeared in three games this year, posting a 4.95 GAA and .811 SV%. Those numbers will have to improve as Philadelphia competes for a playoff next season.

Despite the rough numbers, Fedotov is optimistic. He was quoted by NHL.com, stating:

"I’m feeling really good," Fedotov stated in late March. "I’m looking forward to my career starting here. I hope it will be a long road together with Philly."

The Flyers hope that road will lead to the playoffs next year. Meanwhile, it looks like Fedotov has put the worst behind him. He stated:

"It's great feelings, because it's been a really difficult last two years for me. Now I'm here and I'm happy to be here."

The Flyers expect Fedotov to hit the ground running when training camp opens next fall.