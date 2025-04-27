"Why can't we ever take a normal picture": Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste shares candid moments with Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla during Game 3

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins was in attendance along with partners of several Oilers players at Rogers Place on Friday during Game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. On Saturday, she shared a series of Instagram stories featuring her gameday experience.
One of the photos showed the ladies wearing matching custom fan jackets as they waved orange rally towels at the packed arena. The next story saw a candid and playful moment between Celeste and Leon Draisaitl’s teammate Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla.
They were posing for a mirror selfie, laughing and leaning against each other in the game-day jackets. In the caption, Celeste wrote:
“Why can't we ever take a normal picture @mikayla.nurse”
She also visited the pop-up event Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle arranged at the suite level at Rogers Place for her brand Sports Club Atelier. Celeste posted a story showing a clothing rack from the event featuring neatly arranged fan jackets, sweaters and shirts.
Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee took a trip to their upcoming wedding venue
Earlier last week, Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins visited Provence, France, which is set to be the venue for the couple’s upcoming wedding. On Saturday, she posted a carousel of pictures from her trip on Instagram.
Celeste shared clicks of a stone house with vines, an elderly couple on a couch, and a small stone building with blue shutters and a blue door. She also showed her friend Emma sitting on a green couch in a room with gold mirrors.
“A week full of love… x,” she captioned the post.
Other photos featured a car ride down a tree-lined road, a wall with pink roses, a white door with purple flowers and a candlelit table with books and bottles nearby. She also posted a fireplace with two chairs and a garden view from a window.
More pictures showed a wooden table with coffee cups and books, a group of women with umbrellas, a garden with a fountain, and a backgammon board on a table. One night click showed a lantern-lit garden and the last image was a selfie with her pet dog on a bed.
During the trip, Celeste also celebrated Leon Draisaitl’s Rocket Trophy win. She posted a story on her Instagram, writing:
“I’m so proud of you, baby! It’s all in you, keep going!!!! I love you!!!”
Draisaitl won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for leading the NHL with 52 goals during the regular season. He is the first German player to win this award since its inception in 1999.
