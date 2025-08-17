William Karlsson's wife Emily shares latest update on couple's Vegas property renovation after addressing relocation rumors

On Sunday, Vegas Golden Knights alternate captain William Karlsson’s wife Emily shared a new update on Instagram about the renovation work going on at their property in Las Vegas.She posted a photo of their nearly finished kitchen showing a modern design with marble countertops, pendant lighting and woven barstools. In her caption, she mentioned that the space was not yet fully complete but praised the construction team for their work.“Woke up in Vegas in my dream kitchen 😭 not 100% finished but @allproconstructionlv you’ve outdone yourselves,” she wrote in the caption.via Instagram /@efergie13Last month, Emily had already addressed speculation about their living situation when she posted a series of Instagram stories showing major renovations underway at their Vegas home. The clips featured construction workers inside the house, exposed ceilings, insulation, new wood paneling and materials scattered across the rooms.In her captions, she clarified that the family hadn’t relocated but were simply in the middle of what she called a “HUGE renovation” while spending the offseason in Karlsson’s homeland of Sweden.&quot;So many questions in my dms 🙈 we didn’t move! We are just doing a HUGE renovation on our home in Vegas while we are away in Sweden 🙏🏼,&quot; she wrote.Emily followed up by sharing glimpses of their life overseas, posting a carousel of family moments in Stockholm with their two sons. The photos included William Karlsson playing with Beckham on a lawn and another of the toddler sitting on wide wooden steps overlooking a lake with a dock and trampoline in view.Emily and William Karlsson celebrated their third wedding anniversaryEarlier in July, William and Emily celebrated their third wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Emily shared a carousel of throwback photos from their wedding day on her Instagram.One of the pictures saw her lying on the floor in her gown while William bent down to hold her hand in front of a neon sign reading “The Karlssons.” Another slide featured an afterparty shot of her sitting on a bar counter in a short white dress, cowboy hat and sneakers while William stood beside her in a tux smoking a cigar.“I love being married to you @larswilliamkarlsson 🤍✨ 3 years down and forever to go 🥰 #vimotvärlden,” Emily wrote in the caption.Other moments featured the couple celebrating under a shower of confetti and a close-up of Emily’s bridal accessories. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also posted a separate story with sunflowers and a heartfelt message:“3 years of laughing, loving and pretending we’re normal! wouldn’t have it any other way🥰 @larswilliamkarlsson love you forever and always.”The couple originally started dating in November 2017 when Emily reached out to William on Instagram. They got engaged in December 2020 during a scenic hike and were married on July 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. The couple has since welcomed two sons, Beckham in May 2023 and Lars Maxwell in November 2024.