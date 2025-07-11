"Worst B's roster in 40 years", "Last in Atlantic": Revamped Bruins squad has Boston fans in despair about 2025-2026 NHL season

The Boston Bruins' roster for the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season has Boston fans despairing about their team's chances.

After finishing dead-last in the Atlantic Division last season, the Bruins underwent major changes in the offseason.

The Bruins brought in a new coach, Marco Sturm, and signed several free agents including Tanner Jeannot, Viktor Arvidsson, Sean Kuraly and more. But fans aren't convinced that the team will be any better, with one commenting:

"This lineup su**s and may be the worst roster the B’s have had in 40 years. Other than Pasta, there’s not a single elite player. Tanking for McKenna is on!!!"

Another wrote:

"Last in the Atlantic"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"It honestly does not look promising... I just hope it is one of those teams that somehow just ends up working... ya know, like how you see in the movies... wishful thinking, I know..." one wrote.

"Will struggle to score three goals a game, only question is will Swayman and the defenders bounce back from a subpar year last season. If Swayman stands on his head they could stay in playoff contention through January," another wrote.

"Well, it’ll take time but I’m hopeful that a new era in Boston starts with James Hagens as the face of the franchise under the guidance of Pasta," a user commented.

"Got rid of a lot of players, except the one they should have. McAvoy should have been the first out the door," another wrote.

The Bruins had 33-39-10 record last season and finished eighth in the Atlantic Division.

Boston Bruins projected lineup for 2025-26 NHL season

Forwards

Morgan Geekie – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha – Casey Mittelstadt – Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot – Matthew Poitras – Marat Khusnutdinov

John Beecher – Sean Kuraly – Michael Eyssimont

Defense

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Henri Jokiharju

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said about the team's new lineup:

“At times last year, even when we had our group, we were an easy out. I can’t stand for that. So, we are going to reestablish that."

It remains to be seen how the revamped Boston roster fares in the upcoming season.

