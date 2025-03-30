"Worst captain in sports": NHL fans bash Brady Tkachuk for his show of physicality against Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL fans bashed Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk for his aggressive physical play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

The Senators beat the Blue Jackets 3-2, but Tkachuk made headlines for the wrong reasons.

In the first period, Brady Tkachuk shoved Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan after he had moved the puck, which led to Blue Jackets winger Kirill Marchenko stepping in defend his teammate. Brady Tkachuk was given a roughing penalty for the play.

Fans took to social media to criticize Brady Tkachuk, with one tweeting:

"Worst captain in sports."

Another wrote:

"Biggest fake tough guy in the league.."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"The fact he is even in this game is kinda crazy after he elbowed the guys head into the ice last game," one wrote.

"Crazy choice of caption from an organization full of TML fluffers. Guy gets grabbed by some no name basically wearing a bubble and ends up with the only penalty, brutal call," another wrote.

"How Brady got a penalty is hilarious, and honestly I’m not surprised by the comments.. sportnet followers are as trashy as their panel," a user commented.

"So Brady gets jumped by a chickenshit with a full face shield and HE is the only player penalized? Make that make sense," another wrote.

The Senators got goals from Ridly Greig, Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson to earn the win, while Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Linus Ullmark stopped 29 shots, while Colombus’ Daniil Tarasov had 24 saves in the loss.

Brady Tkachuk and Senators win 3-2 against Blue Jackets

Greig opened the scoring for Ottawa at 7:24 of the first, redirecting a point shot from Thomas Chabot. Columbus responded quickly, with Boone Jenner burying a rebound from Zach Werenski 31 seconds later to even things at 1-1.

The Senators jumped back in front at 14:08 when Drake Batherson controlled a rebound off Dylan Cozens with his skate and slid it through Daniil Tarasov’s legs to make it 2-1.

“Felt close to a playoff game tonight. Obviously, the crowd was awesome. It was a good effort. I thought our details were sharp, I thought our energy was good. There was a lot of loose puck battles that you have to win at this time of year,” Sens coach Travis Green said.

Jake Sanderson added another for Ottawa at 9:17 of the second, crashing the net and having Shane Pinto’s rebound deflect off his skate and in for a 3-1 lead.

Kirill Marchenko brought the Blue Jackets closer at 11:02 of the third to make it 3-2 but couldn't avert a defeat.

