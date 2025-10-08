  • home icon
  "You're my home": Elias Pettersson's wife Katelyn gives an inside glimpse into the newlyweds' personal lives after summer wedding

"You're my home": Elias Pettersson's wife Katelyn gives an inside glimpse into the newlyweds' personal lives after summer wedding

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 08, 2025 13:23 GMT
Elias Pettersson
Elias Pettersson's wife Katelyn gives an inside glimpse into the newlyweds' personal lives after summer wedding [via YT/@KatelynPettersson]

This week, Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson’s wife Katelyn Byrd Pettersson gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into their lives as newlyweds in a new YouTube vlog. The video was filmed around the couple’s move back to Vancouver following their summer wedding and offseason in Sweden.

The vlog opened with Katelyn preparing traditional Swedish pancakes with strawberries from their garden, noting it was the “second to last day before we move back to Vancouver and the States.” She described her excitement about returning to her routine in North America and reconnecting with friends and family on the same time zone.

At one point in the video Elias appeared after training. When Katelyn greeted him with “Welcome home,” he responded affectionately saying:

“You’re my home,” as she hugged him.

The video also saw the couple juggling travel, packing and work obligations. Katelyn mentioned a Burberry photoshoot before their departure and documented the long night of packing suitcases ahead of their flight. After returning to Canada, she shared clips from a quick trip to Whistler, unpacking and organizing beauty products and settling into their home.

At home, Elias took the lead in the kitchen. He slid fillets of fish into the oven, prepared and seasoned a meat mixture by hand, then later pulled the fish out once cooked. He shaped the mixture into patties and browned them in pans on the stove, before finishing with sauces.

Lighthearted scenes featured the couple on the golf course, where Katelyn joked about her game.

“Yeah, I suck at golf,” she laughed while Elias teased her after a missed shot.
The pair also shared meals together, splitting dishes “50/50” and enjoying the sunset after a quick home-cooked dinner.

Elias Pettersson confirmed his wedding last month

Elias Pettersson quietly married longtime partner Katelyn Byrd earlier this summer in Sweden. The 26-year-old forward confirmed the news in September during the team’s annual Jake Milford charity tournament.

When he was asked about reports circulating overseas, he said:

“I did get married, yeah.”
“It was the highlight … best day of my life, so it was good,” he added.

The confirmation came weeks after Swedish outlet Expressen first revealed the couple’s plans noting that the marriage had already been officially recorded. The detail placed the ceremony in late June with the legal registration following the next month.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

