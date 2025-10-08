"You're my home": Elias Pettersson's wife Katelyn gives an inside glimpse into the newlyweds' personal lives after summer wedding

This week, Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson’s wife Katelyn Byrd Pettersson gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into their lives as newlyweds in a new YouTube vlog. The video was filmed around the couple’s move back to Vancouver following their summer wedding and offseason in Sweden.The vlog opened with Katelyn preparing traditional Swedish pancakes with strawberries from their garden, noting it was the “second to last day before we move back to Vancouver and the States.” She described her excitement about returning to her routine in North America and reconnecting with friends and family on the same time zone.At one point in the video Elias appeared after training. When Katelyn greeted him with “Welcome home,” he responded affectionately saying:“You’re my home,” as she hugged him.The video also saw the couple juggling travel, packing and work obligations. Katelyn mentioned a Burberry photoshoot before their departure and documented the long night of packing suitcases ahead of their flight. After returning to Canada, she shared clips from a quick trip to Whistler, unpacking and organizing beauty products and settling into their home.At home, Elias took the lead in the kitchen. He slid fillets of fish into the oven, prepared and seasoned a meat mixture by hand, then later pulled the fish out once cooked. He shaped the mixture into patties and browned them in pans on the stove, before finishing with sauces.Lighthearted scenes featured the couple on the golf course, where Katelyn joked about her game.“Yeah, I suck at golf,” she laughed while Elias teased her after a missed shot.The pair also shared meals together, splitting dishes “50/50” and enjoying the sunset after a quick home-cooked dinner.Elias Pettersson confirmed his wedding last monthElias Pettersson quietly married longtime partner Katelyn Byrd earlier this summer in Sweden. The 26-year-old forward confirmed the news in September during the team’s annual Jake Milford charity tournament.When he was asked about reports circulating overseas, he said:“I did get married, yeah.”“It was the highlight … best day of my life, so it was good,” he added.The confirmation came weeks after Swedish outlet Expressen first revealed the couple’s plans noting that the marriage had already been officially recorded. The detail placed the ceremony in late June with the legal registration following the next month.